UPDATE 2-Guinea to start final trials of Ebola vaccines this week

* Experimental shots from Merck-Newlink and GSK to be tested
* Guinea trial to take use "ring vaccination" stategy
* WHO says effective Ebola shot could be a "game-changer"
(Adds details of "ring vaccination" plans, quotes)
By Kate Kelland and Tom Miles
LONDON/GENEVA, March 5 Final stage trials of an
Ebola vaccine being developed by Merck and NewLink
Genetics will begin in Guinea on March 7, the World
Health Organization said on Thursday.
Signalling global health authorities' determination to see
through trials despite a sharp drop in cases in the West Africa
epidemic, the WHO said a second shot, developed by
GlaxoSmithKline will be tested "in a sequential study,
as supply becomes available".
More than 23,900 confirmed and suspected cases of Ebola have
been reported since the outbreak began in December 2013,
including some 9,800 deaths. Nearly 500 health workers have been
among the dead in what is the worst ever Ebola epidemic.
All three worst-hit countries - Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone - aim to conduct final-stage trials of vaccines, and
Liberia is already testing the GlaxoSmithKline and Merck-NewLink
shots, while Sierra Leone is expected to announce plans soon.
But recent steep declines in new Ebola cases will make it
far harder to prove whether experimental vaccines work, as the
vaccine's effect will be difficult to establish.
The WHO, however, said it was committed to pushing ahead.
"The Ebola epidemic shows signs of receding but we cannot
let down our guard until we reach zero cases," said Marie-Paule
Kieny, head of the WHO's Ebola research and development effort.
"An effective vaccine to control current flare-ups could be
the game-changer to finally end this epidemic and an insurance
policy for any future ones."
The trial in the Basse Guinée region, which has Guinea's
most cases, will use a "ring vaccination" strategy similar to
that used to eradicate smallpox in the 1970s. This involves
vaccinating everyone who has been in contact with a newly
diagnosed person or "index" case.
"Testing investigational medicines during an epidemic is
incredibly challenging, but this approach gives us the best
possible chance of finding a safe and effective vaccine in time
to save lives," said Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome Trust,
the medical charity that has led the push for Ebola vaccines.
In Liberia, where no new cases have been reported for 13
days, the government says the trial is a "resounding success".
But local media has reported that some residents are
refusing measles and polio vaccinations amid rumours of a
deliberate plot to infect them with Ebola.
(Additional reporting by James Harding Giahyue in Monrovia and
Emma Farge in Dakar; Editing by Louise Ireland)