Experts warn complacency on Ebola may leave vaccine work unfinished

| LONDON, March 31
LONDON, March 31 The World Health Organization
(WHO) has declared the Ebola emergency over, but action is
still needed to fully develop effective vaccines and prepare the
world for future outbreaks, experts said on Thursday.
Great progress has been made in Ebola vaccine development in
the last two years, according to a report by an international
panel of infectious disease experts, but this "could grind to a
halt as memories of the outbreak in West Africa begin to fade".
"The job is still not done," said Jeremy Farrar, director of
the Wellcome Trust global health charity which co-led a report
on the world's progress towards Ebola immunisation.
"As Ebola infection rates come under control it's a huge
concern that complacency sets in, attention moves to more
immediate threats and Ebola vaccine development is left
half-finished."
The WHO said on Tuesday that West Africa's Ebola outbreak,
which began in Guinea in late 2013 and killed more than 11,300
people in almost 20 months, no longer constitutes a threat to
international public health.
During the epidemic, a total of 13 Ebola vaccine candidates
- including different combinations of shots - were tested in
early- and mid-stage clinical trials.
Several drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson,
Merck and GlaxoSmithKline moved potential Ebola
vaccines well into the clinical trial process, and three
late-stage, or so-called Phase III, trials were initiated in
Africa - one each in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Trials of one vaccine, Merck's rVSV-ZEBOV, progressed far
enough to show in trials that it is safe and effective,
prompting GAVI, the global vaccine alliance, to buy 300,000
doses as a stockpile for use during future Ebola outbreaks.
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
Yet so far, no Ebola vaccine has been submitted for
regulatory review and the expert panel said there are still too
many unanswered questions about Ebola vaccines.
Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious
Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of
Minnesota in the United States and a co-author of the report,
cautioned the global health officials against believing the
progress made had "solved the problem of Ebola".
"The path forward is not quite so simple, and many
unresolved challenges and questions remain," he said.
These include gaining continuing trials to get more data on
the safety and efficacy of various Ebola vaccines and engaging
African public health leaders to clarify how vaccines can be
used or evaluated in new outbreaks.
"After the hard lessons we've learned, it would be a tragedy
not to put a final stop to the current Ebola epidemic and be
prepared for the next outbreak," said Farrar.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)