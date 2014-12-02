No serious side effects in Merck/Newlink Ebola vaccine test

LONDON Dec 2 The first people vaccinated with
an experimental Ebola shot being developed by U.S. drugmaker
Merck and Canada's NewLink have had no serious
side effects so far but a few experienced mild fever,
researchers said on Tuesday.
The shot, one of several being rushed through human testing
in the hope they can be approved for use in the Ebola epidemic
currently raging in West Africa, is going through initial human
safety tests at the University Hospitals of Geneva.
"After his or her injection, each volunteer was kept under
observation for 1.5 hours at the clinical trials unit," the
hospital said in a statement.
"To date, no major side effects have been observed after the
injections, which triggered the expected inflammatory responses.
They (the inflammatory responses) have been weak to moderate,
with limited cases of mild fever," it added.
Since 10 November, 34 volunteers have been vaccinated with
the shot, known as VSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine, at the request of
the World Health Organization (WHO).
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Andrew Heavens)