UPDATE 1-No serious side effects in Merck/Newlink Ebola vaccine test

By Kate Kelland
LONDON Dec 2 The first people vaccinated with
an experimental Ebola shot being developed by Merck and
NewLink have had no serious side effects so far, but a
few experienced mild fever, Swiss researchers said on Tuesday.
The shot, one of several being fast-tracked through clinical
trials in the hope they can be approved for use in the Ebola
epidemic raging in West Africa, is undergoing initial human
safety tests at the University Hospitals of Geneva.
"After his or her injection, each volunteer was kept under
observation for 1.5 hours at the clinical trials unit,"
scientists at the Swiss hospital said in a statement.
"To date, no major side effects have been observed after the
injections, which triggered the expected inflammatory responses.
They (the inflammatory responses) have been weak to moderate,
with limited cases of mild fever," it added.
Since 10 November, 34 volunteers have been vaccinated with
the shot, known as VSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine, at the request of
the World Health Organization (WHO).
Trials have also begun in the United States, Canada, Germany
and Gabon, and similar trials should start soon in Kenya.
This is the first data from human testing of the
Merck/Newlink shot. It follows positive news last week about a
GlaxoSmithKline candidate Ebola vaccine, which caused no
serious side effects and produced an immune response in 20
volunteers in early-stage trials.
A version of GSK's vaccine targeting only the Zaire strain
of Ebola which is causing the current outbreak is undergoing
safety trials in Britain, Mali and Switzerland.
A trial of an Ebola vaccine from Johnson & Johnson
is scheduled to start in January.
The Ebola epidemic is the largest ever recorded and has so
far infected around 16,000 people, killing almost 6,000 of them,
according to latest WHO figures. The vast majority of cases and
deaths have been in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Some Ebola experts say it is unlikely the epidemic can be
brought under control without the use of a vaccine, which if
successful could protect healthy people from being infected with
the contagious and deadly virus.
Merck announced last month that it would buy the rights to
NewLink's vaccine for $50 million.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)