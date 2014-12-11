版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 20:53 BJT

Ebola vaccine trial interrupted for checks after joint pains - Geneva hospital

GENEVA Dec 11 A clinical trial of the Ebola vaccine by Merck and NewLink has been interrupted in all 59 volunteers in Geneva a week early "as a measure of precaution" after four patients complained of joint pains in hands and feet, the University of Geneva Hospital said on Thursday.

"They are all fine and being monitored regularly by the medical team leading the study," it said in a statement.

The human safety trials are due to resume on Jan. 5 in up to 15 volunteers after checks to ensure that the joint pain symptoms were "benign and temporary", the hospital said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐