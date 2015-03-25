Guinea starts testing Merck vaccine in Ebola hotspots

* WHO begins administering vaccines in western Guinea
* Violent reaction to campaign possible - MSF
* Death toll in West African epidemic exceeds 10,000
By Saliou Samb and Emma Farge
CONAKRY/DAKAR, March 25 Guinea started testing
an experimental Ebola vaccine from Merck and NewLink
Genetics on affected communities this week, in a move
officials hope will accelerate the end of an epidemic first
detected a year ago.
But some worry about violent reactions from communities
fearful about healthcare workers' intentions in a country where
resistance to the anti-Ebola campaign has been strongest.
The Ebola outbreak in West Africa has so far killed more
than 10,200 people and, though now waning across the region,
case numbers have increased in recent weeks in Guinea.
The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to vaccinate
around 10,000 people over six to eight weeks. Health workers
will immunise the high-risk contacts around Ebola patients,
thereby creating a "ring of immunity" around them.
"Combined with control measures that we are putting in place
with our partners, a safe and effective vaccine will allow us to
close this trying chapter and start rebuilding our country,"
said Sakoba Keita, national coordinator of the fight against
Ebola in Guinea.
The vaccine has already been administered to some volunteer
healthcare workers.
The first team for this stage of the trial arrived in a
village in western Guinea, one of the virus hotspots, on March
23 and received an "excellent response", the WHO said.
Residents in Guinea have in the past attacked healthcare
workers with stones and machetes amid rumours that they were
plotting to contaminate them with the virus or that they had
invented the disease as part of a plot to harvest their organs
in Ebola treatment centres.
The vaccine administers a small diminished portion of the
live virus in order to stimulate an immune reaction. This may
trigger a fever, one of the early symptoms of Ebola.
"Someone arriving with a syringe in their hand might be
taken as confirmation of all the rumours going around. It's
going to be very complicated," said Jerome Mouton, Guinea
country director for leading anti-Ebola charity Medicins Sans
Frontieres.
The WHO said it would not force people to be vaccinated.
The Red Cross's Africa director Alasan Senghore said
overcoming resistance was the biggest challenge to ending the
epidemic. "Realistically it will take towards the end of the
year (to end Ebola)," he told Reuters.
Trials for two other test vaccines began in Liberia in
February and triggered some rumours in remote areas that these
were a plot to contaminate locals with the virus.
