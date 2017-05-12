Vaccine alliance says 300,000 doses of Merck's Ebola shot available for emergencies

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
LONDON May 12 The GAVI global vaccine alliance said on Friday some 300,000 emergency doses of an Ebola vaccine developed by Merck could be available in case of a large-scale outbreak, after the World Health Organization confirmed a fatal case in Congo.
The vaccine, known as rVSV-ZEBOV, was shown to be highly protective against Ebola in clinical trials published last December.
A spokesman for the World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday that a person in the Democratic Republic of Congo had died after becoming infected with Ebola - a contagious virus that causes haemorrhagic fever. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project