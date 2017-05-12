版本:
Vaccine alliance says 300,000 doses of Merck's Ebola shot available for emergencies

LONDON May 12 The GAVI global vaccine alliance said on Friday some 300,000 emergency doses of an Ebola vaccine developed by Merck could be available in case of a large-scale outbreak, after the World Health Organization confirmed a fatal case in Congo.

The vaccine, known as rVSV-ZEBOV, was shown to be highly protective against Ebola in clinical trials published last December.

A spokesman for the World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday that a person in the Democratic Republic of Congo had died after becoming infected with Ebola - a contagious virus that causes haemorrhagic fever. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
