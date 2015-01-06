版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 6日 星期二

J&J and Bavarian Nordic start clinical tests of Ebola vaccine

LONDON Jan 6 U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had started clinical trials of its experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster developed by Denmark's Bavarian Nordic.

The initiation of the Phase I tests, which had been expected about now, marks further progress in the race to develop a shot against a disease that has killed more than 8,000 people in West Africa since last year.

Two other experimental vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline and a rival from NewLink and Merck, are already in clinical development.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)
