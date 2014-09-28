Scientists grapple with ethics in rush to release Ebola vaccines

* Ebola emergency demands speed, more risk in vaccine tests
* Vaccines will be evaluated at same time as being deployed
* Issues of placebos and control groups need consideration
* WHO sees small-scale vaccine use in W. Africa by Jan 2015
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 28 Normally it takes years to prove
a new vaccine is both safe and effective before it can be used
in the field. But with hundreds of people dying a day in the
worst ever outbreak of Ebola, there is no time to wait.
In an effort to save lives, health authorities are
determined to roll out potential vaccines within months,
dispensing with some of the usual testing, and raising
unprecedented ethical and practical questions.
"Nobody knows yet how we will do it. There are lots of tough
real-world deployment issues and nobody has the full answers
yet," said Adrian Hill, who is conducting safety trials on
healthy volunteers of an experimental Ebola shot developed by
GlaxoSmithKline.
Hill, a professor and director at the Jenner Institute at
Britain's University of Oxford, says that if his results show no
adverse side-effects, GSK's new shot could used in people in
West Africa by the end of this year.
Even if a drug is shown to be safe, it takes longer to prove
it is effective - time that is simply not available when cases
of Ebola infection are doubling every few weeks and projected by
the World Health Organization to reach 20,000 by November.
Among questions that scientists are grappling with: should
an unproven vaccine be given to everybody, or just a few? Should
it be offered to healthcare workers first? The young before the
old? Should it be used first in Liberia where Ebola is spreading
fastest, or Guinea where it is closer to being under control?
Should people be told to assume it will protect them from
Ebola? Or should they take all the protective measures they
would if they hadn't been vaccinated? And if so, how will anyone
know whether the vaccine works?
GSK is one of several drug firms that have either started or
announced plans for human trials of candidate Ebola vaccines.
Others include Johnson & Johnson, NewLink,
Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Profectus Biosciences.
The WHO says it hopes to see small-scale use of the first
experimental Ebola vaccines in the West Africa outbreak by
January next year.
It has convened vaccine specialists, epidemiologists,
pharmaceutical companies and ethicists, for a meeting on Monday
and Tuesday to discuss the moral and practical issues.
"Normally safety is the absolutely paramount thing when
you're developing a new vaccine, but this time we're going to
have to take more risks," said Brian Greenwood, a professor at
the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who will take
part in the WHO-led meeting.
"Quite how we do that, and what risks we take, hasn't really
been thought through yet. That's what people are trying to
figure out."
TWO THINGS AT THE SAME TIME
The chaos caused by the epidemic itself makes it even more
difficult to deploy and track use of a new vaccine, said Hill.
"You're trying to do two things at the same time: you're
trying to evaluate a vaccine and deploy it - when normally you
would evaluate the vaccine first, by doing a randomised double
blind controlled trial, and then you'd deploy it if it was shown
to be safe and effective."
Because Ebola virus is so deadly, those who receive a trial
vaccine must be told to take all other precautions and protect
themselves fully. This could make it harder for researchers to
decipher whether the protective clothing and safety protocols,
or the new vaccine, is what kept them safe.
Normally researchers testing a vaccine would give some
volunteers a placebo, or dummy, to create a "control" group to
compare against those who get the real drug. That seems
unthinkable in a situation where disease with a death rate of up
to 90 percent is raging through villages.
"Would it be ethical to do a trial where some people don't
get the vaccine because they are in the control group? Most
people think it wouldn't be - especially if you have reasonable
evidence that the vaccine might work," said Hill.
Jeremy Farrar, an infectious diseases expert and director of
the Wellcome Trust medical charity, said limited supplies of any
candidate vaccine could result in a form of natural control
group being formed anyway. Researchers can compare populations
where the vaccine is available with those where it isn't.
GSK has said it is aiming to have 10,000 doses of its
experimental shot by the end of the year, while Canada has given
800 vials of the NewLink candidate vaccine to the WHO, expected
to yield at least 1,500 doses.
Most experts interviewed by Reuters favour the idea of the
first doses going to frontline healthcare workers, since their
exposure to risk is so high. Researchers could then compare
infection rates among health workers who receive the vaccine to
those working in regions still waiting for it.
Peter Piot, a co-discoverer of the Ebola virus in 1976 and
now director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical
Medicine said that however complicated the ethics, reverting to
the traditional years-long process of testing vaccines, and
withholding them from West Africa until then, is not an option.
"It may be that without a vaccine, we can't really stop this
epidemic," he said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Peter Graff)