RPT-Tens of thousands expected to get Ebola vaccines from January - WHO

* Clinical trials now under way to yield data on dosage
* Health workers should get GSK, NewLink vaccines in Jan
* Johnson & Johnson, Russia also have candidate vaccines
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 21 Tens of thousands of people in
West Africa are expected to begin getting experimental Ebola
vaccines from January, but population-wide immunisation is still
far off, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Initial clinical trials of vaccines from GlaxoSmithKline
and NewLink Genetics are already under way.
Some 500 volunteers are due to take part in countries including
the United States, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Mali, Gabon
and Kenya.
The tests will generate safety and immune-response data in
December. The vaccines can then be rolled out early next year to
groups including frontline healthcare workers, said Marie-Paule
Kieny, the WHO assistant director-general for health systems and
innovation.
"These data are absolutely crucial to allow decision-making
on what dose level should go into efficacy testing in Africa,"
Kieny told a news briefing.
Determining the dosage will dictate the yield or overall
amount of vaccine available for the large clinical trials in
Africa, she said.
"There is still a possibility that it will fail, but
everybody is putting things in order in order for being able to
move to West Africa in January," Kieny said. "When I say
deployed, I am not talking about mass vaccination, I am talking
about utilisation in the tens of thousands of doses in the first
couple of months of the year."
West Africa's Ebola outbreak, which began in March, has
killed 4,546 out of 9,191 known cases in Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone, according to WHO, which has declared outbreaks in
Senegal and Nigeria over.
There have been a handful of Ebola cases in Spain and the
United States, which on Monday issued stringent new protocols
for health workers treating Ebola victims.
FUNDING THE ROLL-OUT
Vaccine makers and regulatory authorities are moving quickly
to speed up trials and approval for the vaccines, Kieny said.
Donors stand ready to help finance the roll-out, expected to
cost hundreds of millions of dollars, she added.
"The funding scenario has not been worked out. But what we
are working on for the time being is the assumption that the
funding will come from the countries who are helping with the
response, so indeed the U.S., UK, France, Norway, Germany and
many others as well as from the GAVI," she said.
The Geneva-based GAVI alliance procures vaccines at
affordable prices for use in developing countries.
While the GSK and the NewLink vaccines, the latter developed
by Canada's Public Health Agency and licensed to the U.S. firm,
are considered "lead candidates", others are being developed.
Johnson & Johnson has a candidate vaccine that is
expected to start clinical trials in January, Kieny said.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals is developing a DNA vaccine
that would enter clinical tests early next year. Protein
Sciences is developing a vaccine that should reach trials in the
first quarter of 2015, she said. Both are U.S.-based companies.
Russia has been developing Ebola vaccines, but their status
is less clear, Kieny said.
"The best that I know is that one of the vaccines is either
currently or has already been in clinical trials, in Phase I
clinical trials, to assess safety and immunogenicity in Russia,"
she said. "We are currently discussing with them to know a bit
more about what are the results and what are their plans."
Experimental drugs against Ebola include Fujifilm's
flu drug Avigan, or favipiravir, the safety and efficacy of
which the French government will evaluate in a clinical trial in
Guinea, she said. The trials are expected to start in coming
weeks, she said.
Asked whether this would be the first drug used in trials in
Ebola-affected West African countries, Kieny said: "If it starts
on time, as far as I am aware, yes."
British scientists said on Tuesday that Avigan might also
have potential against norovirus, or the winter vomiting bug.
{ID:nL6N0SG324]
The U.S.-made drug ZMapp from Mapp Biopharmaceutical has
been given to a handful of infected health workers evacuated
from the region, but this has been on an ad hoc basis, she said.
