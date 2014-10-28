Swiss test GSK Ebola vaccine in some volunteers going to Africa

GENEVA Oct 28 Switzerland's drug regulator said
on Tuesday it had approved the testing of an experimental Ebola
vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline on healthy volunteers, some
of whom will be travelling to West Africa as medical staff.
The trial will be conducted among 120 volunteer participants
at the Lausanne University Hospital, with support from the World
Health Organization.
The volunteers, who include many medical students, will be
monitored for six months to determine both the safety and
efficacy of the vaccine. There is a small control group of
volunteers among them who will be given a placebo.
"Fifty front-line humanitarian workers going into the field
will receive the vaccine. The other 70 are not being deployed
and of those 20 will receive the placebo and 50 the vaccine,"
said hospital spokesman Darcy Christen.
"Volunteers going into the field will not receive the
placebo, for ethical reasons."
There are currently no proven drugs or vaccines for Ebola
but drugmakers, with backing from governments and donors, hope
to produce millions of vaccine doses in 2015 by fast-tracking
the normal lengthy development process.
GSK has estimated it might be able to make about 1 million
doses of its vaccine a month by December 2015.
The GSK vaccine, which is already undergoing safety tests in
Britain, the United States and Mali, is one of two leading
vaccine candidates now in early human testing.
The University Hospital of Geneva is to test the other
vaccine from NewLink Genetics on a similar number of
volunteers, after vials of that vaccine arrived in Geneva last
week.
Results from these and other early trials will provide the
basis for planning larger studies, involving thousands of
participants, and for choosing vaccine dose-level for such
efficacy trials.
