As Ebola disappears, no useful data seen from vaccine trials -WHO

* Guinea and Sierra Leone report 9 cases in past week
* GSK, NewLink vaccine trials may not produce efficacy data
* WHO hopes for framework deal on Ebola R&D by year-end
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 12 With Ebola nearly stamped out in
West Africa, vaccine trials will probably fail to provide enough
useful data on how well they protect people against the deadly
virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Liberia was declared free from Ebola by the government and
the WHO on Saturday after 42 days without a new case of the
virus, which killed more than 4,700 people there during a
year-long epidemic.
Guinea reported seven cases in the week of May 4-10, while
Sierra Leone had two, Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO Assistant
Director-General for Health Systems and Innovation, told a news
briefing in Geneva.
"The best news is we are going to zero cases, there is
absolutely no doubt about that," she said.
But two experimental Ebola vaccines - developed by
GlaxoSmithKline and jointly by Merck and NewLink
Genetics - being tested on volunteers may not yield
sufficient data on efficacy as case numbers fall, Kieny said.
"It is not clear whether it will be possible to have even a
hint of efficacy from these two vaccines," she said, noting that
they already had been proven safe.
"To have efficacy we must see if people are actually
protected, as the number of cases is going down it is not clear
whether there will be a strong robust answer to this question at
the end of epidemic," she said.
Two drugs - Zmapp made by Zmapp Pharmaceuticals and sIRNA by
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals - are also being tested and it
is hoped that they will produce some limited results on
efficacy, Kieny said.
The U.N. agency this week hosted a two-day experts' meeting
on Ebola research and development after the world's largest
epidemic that has killed more than 11,000 since December 2013.
The aim is to draw up a plan to speedily develop vaccines and
drugs for use in clinical trials during any future outbreak of
any infectious disease.
Consultations will be held in coming months on issues
including developing protocols, data sharing and storing
biological material including the virus and blood serum of
patients, Kieny said.
Asked when a framework deal on research and development
could be reached, she said: "Tentatively we try to go for the
end of the year."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)