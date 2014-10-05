Aid workers ask where was WHO in Ebola outbreak?

* Calls for reform of U.N. health agency after mishandling
Ebola
* Hit by cuts, WHO rebuffed calls to play more active role
* Crisis was complicated by weak governments, cultural
factors
* MSF coordinator says agency displayed shocking amateurism
* Calls for larger WHO budget, more powerful leadership
By Daniel Flynn and Stephanie Nebehay
DAKAR/GENEVA, Oct 5 In the first days of the
Ebola outbreak in West Africa, as aid workers and health
authorities battled to contain the deadly virus, Mariano Lugli
asked himself a simple question: where was the World Health
Organization?
Lugli, an Italian nurse, was among the first responders from
medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) to reach the
remote forests of Guinea in March where the hemorrhagic fever -
one of the most lethal diseases known to man - was detected.
When the epidemic spread to the capital Conakry, Lugli set
up a second Ebola clinic there. He encountered a foreign medic
and a logistician sent by the U.N. health agency but saw no sign
of a WHO official in charge of handling the escalating outbreak.
"In all the meetings I attended, even in Conakry, I never
saw a representative of the WHO," said Lugli, deputy director of
operations for MSF Switzerland. "The coordination role that WHO
should be playing, we just didn't see it. I didn't see it the
first three weeks and we didn't see it afterwards."
The worst outbreak of Ebola on record has killed more than
3,400 people in four West African countries and spread to the
United States, where the first case was confirmed in Dallas this
week.
After a dire warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease
Prevention and Control (CDC) that the virus could infect up to
1.4 million people, many health professionals and politicians
are asking how the crisis got so badly out of hand. In the past
40 years, Ebola had killed just 1,500 people in sporadic
outbreaks in Africa.
Some aid workers and U.N. officials blame a lack of WHO
leadership in the emergency response, particularly in the early
stages when it would have been easier to contain. On several
occasions, WHO officials played down the outbreak, they say.
MSF International President Joanne Liu, who warned that her
organisation could not cope with the rising number of Ebola
victims, has accused the WHO of failing its mandate to help
member states cope with health emergencies.
Stung by the criticism, WHO officials say the organisation
was overstretched by a series of health care crises. They blame
weak health care systems and uncooperative populations in poor
African nations still reeling from civil war in the 1990s for
allowing the outbreak to explode.
Senior WHO staff, including Director General Margaret Chan,
said the organisation's role was not to run Ebola clinics or
campaigns but advise states how to do so.
Yet after a direct appeal from the leaders of Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone - the worst affected countries - for
the United Nations to do more on Ebola, Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon stepped in to create a special U.N. mission last week,
effectively stripping WHO of its coordination role.
"I hope the Ebola crisis will become a turning point for
WHO, a needed wake-up call," said Lawrence Gostin, global health
law professor at Georgetown University. "The WHO's budget and
capacity to respond are in tatters, and it has become mostly a
technical organisation."
"The WHO's narrow view of its role is in stark contrast to
its constitutional mission as the global health leader."
POLITICISED
Insiders say the WHO is amongst the most politicised of U.N.
agencies, with governments holding sway over its regional
operations. The director of its regional African bureau (AFRO)
based in Brazzaville, Congo, is appointed by governments and has
access to locally raised funds, allowing autonomy from Geneva.
"Neither donors nor WHO headquarters has a true hold on it,"
said one diplomat, familiar with the workings of WHO management,
who said relations between Geneva and AFRO were weak.
"There was never anybody from AFRO on the coordination calls
... They were invisible throughout."
AFRO Director Dr Luis Sambo denied his bureau was slow to
react, saying he immediately sent an emergency coordinator to
Guinea, deployed international experts and disbursed money to
help the Guinean government.
Despite some differences of opinion on conference calls,
coordination remained strong with Geneva from March onwards,
Sambo told Reuters.
However, experts contrasted the handling of the outbreak
with the WHO's exemplary management of the 2003 SARS crisis.
During SARS, then WHO director general Gro Harlem Brundtland
- a former Norwegian prime minister - gave free rein to staff in
Geneva and aggressively pushed China to take greater action.
Brundtland was not re-elected and Chan, a former director of
health in Hong Kong who orchestrated its fight against SARS, has
taken a more low key approach in dealing with national
governments since she took office in 2007.
"Dr. Chan feels that national governments need to take the
lead," said Georgetown's Gostin. "But if you have governments
with such fragile health systems and wide distrust among its own
population, WHO needs to take the lead."
With SARS the WHO could rely on robust Asian health care
systems, but when Ebola hit Liberia it had only 50 doctors, and
rural clinics lacked even basic equipment like latex gloves.
When it became clear health care systems were buckling under
the strain in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the WHO declared
Ebola an international public health emergency on Aug. 8.
WHO headquarters took responsibility for coordination away
from AFRO, sending experienced staff to run country offices.
Peter Piot, a former WHO official who co-discovered the
Ebola virus in 1976, said the delay in doing this was a crucial
factor in allowing the epidemic to reach unprecedented levels.
"It took another five months and 1,000 deaths before the WHO
declared this a public health emergency," said Piot, director of
the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Some diplomats suggest the WHO may have hesitated to flag up
the Ebola outbreak after it was accused of overhyping the 2009
H1N1 swine flu epidemic and pandering to pharmaceutical firms.
"Could it have declared earlier? Sure," said Keiji Fukuda,
WHO assistant director-general for health security, who had led
the fight against H1N1. "We're always having to balance, because
if you're perceived as crying wolf it doesn't help."
BUDGET CUTS
WHO insiders say cuts to the WHO's budget after the 2008
financial crisis left it ill-prepared to fight major epidemics.
Its $2 billion annual spending is less than a third the size of
the CDC budget, and smaller than that of many U.S. hospitals.
With most of WHO's funding allocated by donors to specific
diseases, such as polio or HIV-AIDS, the outbreak and crisis
department had its funding cut by 51 percent. Dealing with
hemorrhagic fevers was increasingly left to the AFRO bureau.
Francis Kasolo, head of a WHO regional Ebola response centre
set up in Guinea, said budget cuts forced AFRO to cut its
epidemic team from 12 to four staff over the past two years.
A 2011 proposal by a WHO committee for a $100 million task
force to tackle epidemics that might have prevented Ebola
spinning out of control was not approved by member states.
When Ebola struck, WHO's international outbreak team in
Geneva led by Fukuda was already swamped by outbreaks of MERS
and H7N9 in China.
Kasolo said the WHO brought in hundreds of foreign experts
and health workers, paid for construction of Ebola clinics and
supplied thousands of protective suits but it did not have the
skills or personnel to run the centres, as MSF was asking.
"We're a public health agency not a clinical management
agency," said Kasolo. "We don't run hospitals but we can provide
the necessary guidance on how the hospital should run."
LAGGING FROM THE START
WHO officials say the epidemic raced ahead of efforts to
control it from the start because Guinea took more than three
months to notify the agency of the disease.
The traditional practice of cleaning bodies by hand at
funerals spread the virus, which is transmitted by body fluids.
First detected in central Africa, Ebola had never struck
West Africa and doctors had no idea what they were seeing. The
outbreak was initially misdiagnosed as cholera.
Only on March 13 did Guinea notify the WHO, which sent a
team to the southeast the next day. Samples dispatched to a
laboratory in France showed on March 21 what many feared - Ebola
had struck a completely unprepared region.
"It was way too late," said AFRO's Sambo, "Hundreds of
unidentified people were already infected."
Once alerted to the outbreak, however, the WHO appeared to
underestimate its scale dramatically. At Geneva HQ, there was a
consensus that it was better not to cause panic.
When drug-maker GlaxoSmithKline told the WHO in
March it had an experimental vaccine, the agency said it was
focused on containment, only to ask the firm to fast-track
clinical trials in August as the outbreak span out of control, a
GSK spokeswoman said.
At least three times in April and May, new Ebola cases in
West Africa seemed to dry up, creating a false sense that the
outbreak was contained.
By contrast, MSF warned as early as March 31 that the
geographic spread of the outbreak made it "unprecedented". It
received a strong rebuttal from a WHO spokesman.
"A few days or a week after our statements, there was always
WHO saying 'no, it's not true'," said MSF's Lugli. "Except later
they confirmed it."
The key to defeating Ebola is tracing people who have come
into contact with infected people, monitoring them and quickly
isolating new infections. In this too, the WHO and local
governments struggled, partly due to popular resistance.
Communities hid their sick because of mistrust of foreign
doctors clad in plastic suits that led to attacks on aid
workers. Ebola clinics were seen as death traps, while people
resented a ban on their traditional burial practices.
Local politics also played a role. In both Guinea and Sierra
Leone, regions affected by the virus were home to ethnic groups
resistant to central government and when health workers tried to
trace victims in May, they were denied access.
But Michel Poncin, MSF emergency coordinator in Guinea, said
the WHO failed to establish its own network of community
contacts, relying instead on government officials. Teams were
often not paid, given vehicles or fuel.
"WHO kept saying it's not our role to do it, we just advise
the health ministry," he said. "I've been really shocked by the
WHO's level of amateurism in responding to this crisis."
(Additional reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Pascal
Fletcher and Giles Elgood)