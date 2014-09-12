BAT nicotine inhaler licensed as medicinal product in UK

LONDON, Sept 12 A new nicotine inhaler to be
sold by a unit of British American Tobacco has been
licensed in the UK as a medicinal product, marking the arrival
of a new competitor in the fast-growing electronic cigarette
market.
The Voke Inhaler contains no electronics, heat or combustion
and is designed to rival both e-cigarettes and
nicotine-replacement therapies, such as gum and patches.
The product was developed by Kind Consumer, working with
Consort Medical, and the next step will be to submit a
variation to the licence granted by the Medicines and Healthcare
products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to support full-scale
commercialisation by BAT's Nicoventures, the companies said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)