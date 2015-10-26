INSIGHT-MERS, Ebola, bird flu: Science's big missed opportunities

* Virtually no clinical trials done in epidemics
* This leaves world at risk due to knowledge gaps
* Outbreaks should be used as research opportunities
* Pre-agreed plans would reduce bureaucratic load
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Oct 26 Anyone who goes down with flu in
Europe this winter could be asked to enrol in a randomised
clinical trial in which they will either be given a drug, which
may or may not work, or standard advice to take bedrest and
paracetamol.
Those who agree could be helping the world prepare for the
next potentially deadly disease pandemic as well as helping
scientists who are now desperate to plug gaps in knowledge left
by previous missed opportunities.
Scientists are largely in the dark about how to stop or
treat the slew of never-seen-before global health problems of
recent years, from the emergence of the deadly MERS virus in
Saudi Arabia, to a new killer strain of bird flu in China and an
unprecedented Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
They have been unable even to pin down where they came from.
That is because vital studies to analyse transmission routes
and test experimental drugs or vaccines have simply not been
done during epidemics, disease experts say.
It is a failure of science, they say, that should not be
allowed to happen again.
"Research in all of the epidemics we have faced over the
past decade has been woeful," said Jeremy Farrar, director of
the Wellcome Trust global health foundation and an expert on
infectious diseases. "The world is at risk because there are
huge gaps in our knowledge base.
"We don't now have a vaccine for SARS if it came back
tomorrow; we don't know how to treat MERS; it took us six to
nine months before we started clinical trials of vaccines for
Ebola and in the meantime almost 12,000 people lost their lives;
and during the H1N1 pandemic, the number of people randomised
into clinical studies was very close to zero."
"BYZANTINE PROCESS"
Bureaucracy, logistics and lack of forethought are the heart
of the problem, according to Trudie Lang, professor of Global
Health Research at Oxford University who has been working on
ways to lower such barriers.
During the Ebola outbreak that swept through Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone, Lang's team, which specialises in planning and
operating trials in vulnerable populations in difficult
settings, was tasked with setting up a clinical study of a
potential Ebola treatment called brincidofovir.
"It normally takes 18 months to set up a trial, and we did
it in 16 weeks," she told Reuters. "But the problem was we were
still behind the curve."
In the 2009 H1N1 "swine flu" pandemic, when many governments
had stockpiled antiviral drugs such as Roche's Tamiflu
and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza and doctors prescribed
them, often as a preventative measure without a confirmed
diagnosis, no proper randomised clinical trials were conducted
to find out for sure whether they helped.
This has left health officials with little or no concrete
evidence on which to base treatment decisions when the next
pandemic flu strain threatens the world.
"It is a huge pity we haven't made the most of our
opportunity to generate evidence," said Chris Butler, a clinical
professor at Cardiff University's Institute of Primary Care &
Public Health, who is now working on the European-wide winter
flu trial he hopes will help plug the evidence gap.
There is little doubt that launching clinical trials in an
outbreak is fraught with difficulty, partly because a new or
rare strain of disease can infect so many and overwhelm health
services and partly because there are many bureaucratic hurdles.
Lang's team were awarded funds in September 2014 and by
January 2015 were able to start the trial, but this coincided
with a sharp drop in the number of patients with Ebola as the
West Africa outbreak was beginning to plateau.
Scientists point to vast amounts of form filling, box
ticking, contract drafting, committee meeting and agreement
signing that are involved in setting up a clinical trial.
"There's a huge industry around making triallists 'walk
through treacle'," said Butler. "There's a myriad of permissions
needed. It's a Byzantine process... which can take months.
"It gives me a headache just thinking about all the
approvals" from ethics committees, sponsors, lawyers, research
and development leaders and clinicians, he said.
Legal agreements are needed between the suppliers of the
product -- the experimental drug, vaccine or other intervention
-- and the people running the trial, the funder and hospitals,
clinics or health centres where patients will be recruited.
In an infectious disease outbreak scenario, particularly a
fast-moving one like with flu or Ebola, these legal issues can
be compounded by competition for access to patients.
During the Ebola epidemic for example, Lang says, there were
five or six different research groups seeking to set up and run
clinical trials in the three most affected countries, each of
which already had limited health systems that had been
overwhelmed and crushed by the outbreak.
"It was ludicrous," she told Reuters. "Because essentially
we all had to fight over the same patients. It was like a land
grab, and by that time the (new) cases were going down."
THINKING AHEAD
Part of the threat of any disease outbreak, be it Ebola in
Africa, the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
(SARS) epidemic, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in
Saudi Arabia or the new H7N9 bird flu in China, is the unknown.
Yet Lang and others say there is nothing to say the sorts of
clinical trials needed in an epidemic cannot largely be drawn
up, agreed, signed and sealed ahead of time.
"We need to have protocols ready to go, we need to have a
task force of research staff in each region on standby to be
deployed into the next outbreak trials," she said.
Legal contracts, for instance, cover broadly the same things
for any trial -- data sharing and storage, patient
confidentiality, informed consent, the timing and publication of
results, and the pricing, production and availability of the
product if and when it proves useful.
And in a rapidly moving outbreak which may be too swift and
deadly to allow for months of organisation, a coordinated
approach would overcome the problem of having multiple research
groups with not enough patients.
This would be both scientifically and ethically preferable,
said Lang, since if a trial has to be stopped because it runs
out of participants with the relevant disease, then everyone who
has taken part until then has run a needless risk.
"The main issue is that this needs to be done in days rather
than weeks or months," she said. "That basically means research
has to be embedded in the immediate response to an outbreak, and
not come as an afterthought."
