EU to defer decision on safety of weed-killer ingredient - sources

* U.N. and EU bodies disagree on safety
* Monsanto rejects U.N. body's finding on cancer risk
* European Commission says meeting will continue on Tuesday
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 7 The European Union will defer
a decision on whether to extend approval for weed-killer
ingredient glyphosate, used in herbicides including Monsanto's
Roundup, following a dispute between EU and U.N. agencies over
whether it causes cancer, EU sources said on Monday.
Experts from all 28 member states attended a closed-door
meeting on Monday in Brussels, which had been expected to
endorse a European Commission proposal to extend authorisation
of glyphosate for 15 years until 2031.
In an email, the European Commission said the meeting would
continue on Tuesday and it could not yet confirm the outcome.
It has said it needs a decision over the coming weeks to
prevent a legal vacuum when an existing approval expires at the
end of June.
Two EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
they no longer expected a decision at this meeting after France
said last week it would oppose extending approval, while EU
diplomats said Germany planned to abstain.
"It can go ahead in another group in the coming weeks,
months," one source said.
"A decision is very unlikely," another said, referring to
this week's talks.
Ahead of the meeting, the European Food Safety Authority
(EFSA), which advises EU policymakers, issued an opinion that
glyphosate was unlikely to cause cancer.
That conclusion was at odds with the view of the World
Health Organization's International Agency for Research on
Cancer (IARC). The difference between them has stoked a fierce
debate.
Environmental campaigners have called for a ban. In a
statement, Greenpeace said governments should oppose renewing
the EU licence for glyphosate "as long as uncertainty remains
over the risks it poses".
A statement on the website of Monsanto, which calls
Roundup the flagship of its agro-chemicals business, said it
strongly disagrees with IARC's classification of glyphosate as
"probably carcinogenic to humans". It has filed a legal
challenge in the United States.
The Glyphosate Task Force, which brings together Monsanto
and other companies, said there had been a rigorous assessment
of consumer safety and it expected approval in the coming weeks.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)