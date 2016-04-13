European Parliament backs glyphosate but with conditions

* European Commission had proposed 15-year renewal
* Member states expected to decide in closed-door meeting
* EU and U.N. agencies have disagreed on safety
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, April 13 European politicians advised
on Wednesday that the herbicide glyphosate should only be
approved for another seven years, rather than the 15 proposed by
the EU executive, and should not be used by the general public.
Environmental campaigners have demanded a ban on glyphosate,
which is used in products such as Monsanto's Roundup, on
the grounds it can cause cancer, though EU and U.N. scientists
disagree on whether there is a link.
The European Commission has proposed glyphosate be approved
for 15 years when an existing licence expires at the end of
June.
Wednesday's European Parliament motion supported renewal for
seven years and urged a ban on non-professional use, as well as
in and around public parks and playgrounds.
Angelique Delahaye, a French member of the European People's
Party, the main centre-right group in the parliament, said many
people were concerned but farmers needed glyphosate.
"The agricultural sector depends highly on it and it is
absolutely necessary to find solutions to replace it before
totally forbidding it," she said.
Wednesday's motion is not binding, but can influence member
states so far undecided on whether to approve glyphosate's use.
Member states were initially expected to extend approval in
March, but EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
there was not enough support to reach a majority decision so the
vote was deferred.
The European Food Safety Authority, which advises EU
policymakers, issued an opinion in November that glyphosate was
unlikely to cause cancer.
But the World Health Organization's International Agency for
Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified glyphosate as "probably
carcinogenic to humans".
A closed-door EU committee on pesticides is due to meet next
on May 18-19, though a different committee could debate the
issue earlier.
Among big EU member states, France has voiced opposition to
glyphosate, while Britain and Germany are said to back its use.
The Green Party, which wants a ban, said European
governments and the European Commission could not ignore the
concerns raised by the European parliament.
"This is a shot across the bow of the Commission and it must
now work with EU governments to address these concerns," Green
food safety and public health spokesman Bart Staes said.
The Glyphosate Task Force, set up to represent the industry,
said in an emailed statement that glyphosate was "a key tool for
the control of weeds and the protection of crop yields".
"An informed debate cannot be achieved through
scare-mongering or the promotion of misinformation and
unsubstantiated claims," it said.
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Clarke)