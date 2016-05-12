Germany looks set to abstain in EU glyphosate vote

BERLIN/BRUSSELS May 12 Germany looks set to
abstain in a European Union vote next week on the continued use
of glyphosate in weed killers because ministries run by
different parties remain at odds over the chemical which some
experts say could be carcinogenic.
Glyphosate is used in many herbicides including Monsanto's
Roundup, despite a dispute between EU and U.N. agencies
over whether it causes cancer.
Experts from the EU's 28 member states will hold a
closed-door meeting on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels to
discuss a draft proposal, seen by Reuters, to extend by nine
years approval of the herbicide.
Last month, European politicians advised that glyphosate
should only be approved for another seven years, rather than the
15 proposed by the EU executive, and should not be used by the
general public.
The European Commission said the new draft takes into
account the opposition and maintains the proposal to ban some
products because of the substances they combine with glyphosate,
which could add to risks.
It said the banned "list of co-formulants" includes
POE-tallowamine from glyphosate-containing pesticides.
"The common agreement remains that the attention must be
focused on co-formulants," a spokeswoman for the Commission
said. "If need be, they will lead to a review of the approval of
the active substance."
An EU source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at
least one big member state maintained opposition to renewal,
which the EU executive says is needed to prevent a legal vacuum
when the existing authorisation lapses at the end of June.
But Germany's conservatives (CDU) and their junior coalition
partner, the Social Democrats (SPD) cannot agree on a common
position. If the German government cannot reach agreement, it
will abstain from voting.
"It's proven that glyphosate has negative effects on the
environment. That needs to be fully taken into account for the
approval," Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks, an SPD
member, told Reuters.
"Given that there is still uncertainty about the health
risks associated with glyphosate, the SPD-led ministries will
not agree to the approval of glyphosate," she said.
Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt, a member of the
Christian Social Union (CSU) - sister party to Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) - has, up until now,
signalled that he would agree to the weed killer being approved.
Martin Haeusling, a German lawmaker for the Greens in the
European Parliament, said a qualified majority for the approval
was not certain if Germany abstained from voting.
Environmental campaigners have demanded a full ban on
glyphosate.
"It is scandalous that the Commission is ramming through an
EU approval for glyphosate to be used with no restrictions,
despite the very serious concerns about the impact of this toxic
substance on public health and the environment," said Green
member of European Parliament and food safety spokesperson Bart
Staes.
"Clearly banning glyphosate would be the responsible course
of action," he said.
