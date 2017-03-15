版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 19:53 BJT

EU's chemical agency says weed killer glyphosate not carcinogenic

HELSINKI, March 15 Glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, should not be classified as a substance causing cancer, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) concluded on Wednesday.

Contradictory findings on carcinogenic risks have thrust the chemical into the centre of a dispute between EU and U.S. politicians, regulators and researchers.

"This conclusion was based both on the human evidence and the weight of the evidence of all the animal studies reviewed," Tim Bowmer, chairman of ECHA's Committee for Risk Assessment, said in an online briefing.

The European Union last July granted an 18-month extension of its approval for the weed killer, pending further scientific study.

The ECHA's opinion will be forwarded to the European Commission for final decision making. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell in Helsinki, additional reporting by Kate Kelland in London; Editing by Dominic Evans)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐