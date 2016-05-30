EU to debate shorter glyphosate licence renewal next week - sources

BRUSSELS May 30 EU nations will debate next
week a far shorter licence renewal for weed-killer glyphosate,
used in Monsanto's Roundup, amid a transatlantic row
over whether it may cause cancer.
The EU executive will put a new proposal for a licence
renewable of between one and two years to experts from the EU's
28 nations on June 6, according to EU sources.
The Commission initially proposed a 15-year licence
extension, which it later cut to nine years.
It twice delayed a vote to extend the licence because it
lacked sufficient support for a majority, following opposition
from France and Germany.
