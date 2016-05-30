UPDATE 1-EU to propose shorter glyphosate licence renewal -sources

* Glyphosate widely used in farming pesticides
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, May 30 European Union states will meet
next week in an effort to agree a far shorter licence renewal
for herbicide glyphosate before the current one expires, which
would require the phasing out of products such as Monsanto's
Roundup.
The EU executive will put a new proposal for a licence
renewal of between one and two years to experts from the EU's 28
nations on June 6, according to EU sources.
The Commission initially proposed a 15-year authorisation,
which it later cut to nine years, amid a transatlantic row over
whether glyphosate may cause cancer.
It twice delayed a vote to extend the licence because it
lacked sufficient support, following opposition from France and
Germany.
Glyphosate is widely used by farmers and gardeners, but
approval for its use in the EU expires at the end of June.
It is still unclear whether the Commission will have the
qualified majority needed for a binding decision, as Germany has
said it would abstain from voting because ministries run by
different parties in the ruling coalition are at odds.
If no decision is reached, manufacturers will have six
months to phase out glyphosate products from the market.
Contradictory findings on its carcinogenic risks by various
scientific bodies and public campaigning by citizens groups and
non-governmental organisations have thrust glyphosate into the
centre of a dispute among EU and U.S. politicians, regulators
and researchers.
Earlier this month, German chemicals group Bayer
offered $62 billion to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto, despite
German resistance to glyphosate and Monsanto's genetically
modified seeds.
The Glyphosate Task Force industry lobby said in a statement
there was no reason why the ingredient should not be authorised
for 15 years and an extension would only postpone a decision.
