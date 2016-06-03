Germany to abstain in EU glyphosate vote next week

BERLIN, June 3 Germany will abstain in a
European Union vote next week on the continued use of glyphosate
in weed killers, because ministries run by different parties
remain at odds over the chemical which some experts say could be
carcinogenic.
Contradictory findings on the carcinogenic risks of
glyphosate have thrust the chemical into the centre of a dispute
among EU and U.S. politicians, regulators and researchers.
"It was not possible to develop a joint position and that's
why the German government will abstain in the vote in Brussels,"
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
Since France and Italy so far have refused to approve an
extension, a German abstention could mean that there will be no
majority for the vote on Monday.
The European Commission will propose a temporary 12 to 18
month extension of EU authorisation for the weed killer, used in
Monsanto's Roundup, to allow time for a new scientific
study into fears it may cause cancer.
After failing to win support for an initial proposal for a
15-year approval, the EU executive has proposed the compromise
to avoid a six-month phase-out period when the current licence
lapses at the end of June.
