Berlin says no EU accord on license for weed-killer glyphosate

BERLIN, June 6 European Union member states
failed to agree on a proposal for a limited extension of the
license for the pesticide glyphosate, used in Monsanto's
Roundup, a spokeswoman for the German environment ministry said
on Monday.
"There was no majority for glyphosate in the consultations
today," the spokeswoman said.
Without a qualified majority, the EU executive may submit
its proposal to an appeal committee of political representatives
of the 28 member states within one month. If, again, there is no
decision, the European Commission may adopt its own proposal.
