UPDATE 1-European Commission to extend glyphosate licence for 18 months

* Decision expected to be formalised on Wednesday
* Without approval, glyphosate would have to phased out
(Adds detail on approval process, background)
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission is
extending by 18 months its approval for weed-killer glyphosate,
used in Monsanto's Roundup, Health Commissioner Vytenis
Andriukaitis said on Tuesday.
Contradictory findings on carcinogenic risks have thrust the
chemical into the centre of a dispute between EU and U.S.
politicians, regulators and researchers.
Campaign groups urged governments to exercise caution and EU
member states repeatedly failed to take a decision to extend the
licence approval, which expires at the end of the month.
"The Commission will follow our legal obligation. We know
very well that we have a deadline of June 30. We will adopt an
extension for glyphosate of 18 months," the health commissioner
told a news conference.
In the absence of any extension, manufacturers would have to
phase out products containing the common herbicide within six
months.
Commission sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
a written procedure was been launched on Tuesday and the
adoption was expected to be finalised on Wednesday.
After months of lobbying and member state indecision, the
Commission replaced a previous proposal to renew the licence for
glyphosate for up to 15 years with a suggested 12 to 18 month
extension pending further scientific study.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, Alissa de Carbonnel and
Barbara Lewis)