New study on Monsanto weedkiller to feed into crucial EU vote

LONDON, April 13 Results of a new animal study
into possible health risks of the weedkiller glyphosate will be
published in time to inform a key EU re-licensing vote due by
the end of 2017, according to the researcher leading the trial.
A row over possible effects of glyphosate - an ingredient in
Monsanto's big-selling herbicide Roundup - has prompted
investigations by congressional committees in the United States
and forced a delay in Europe to a decision on whether it should
be banned or re-licensed for sale.
Giving details and preliminary findings of the latest study
to Reuters, Italian scientist Fiorella Belpoggi said
experimental rats exposed to the herbicide at levels equivalent
to those allowed in humans showed no initial adverse reaction.
"Exposed animals had no evident differences from non-exposed
animals," Belpoggi, who is director of the Cesare Maltoni Cancer
Research Centre at the Ramazzini Institute in Italy, said in a
telephone interview.
"But this tells us very little at the moment, because the
examinations of key parameters that could be affected by
exposure are still being done (and) we are waiting for those
results," Belpoggi added.
Those parameters include any genetic changes, as well as
potential toxic effects on measures related to fertility, such
as sperm, embryo development and offspring growth, she said.
Argument over glyphosate centres on whether it is
carcinogenic. Scientists at the International Agency for
Research on Cancer (IARC) say it probably does cause cancer,
putting them at odds with scientists at the European Food Safety
Authority, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and multiple
other safety and regulatory agencies around the world, who say
it likely doesn't.
Congressional committees in the United States have raised
questions about the work and funding of IARC, which is based in
Lyon, France, and the Ramazzini Institute, based in Bologna.
IARC and Ramazzini defend the independence of their work and
say their research is conducted to the highest scientific
standards.
DECADES OF RESEARCH
A spokesman for Monsanto said: "There are nearly a thousand
scientific studies from decades of research that are already
available to every regulatory agency in the world, which have
all concluded that glyphosate is safe to use."
According to data published by IARC, glyphosate was
registered in more than 130 countries as of 2010 and is one of
the most heavily used weedkillers in the world. Analysts have
estimated Monsanto could lose out on up to $100 million of sales
if glyphosate were banned in Europe.
Belpoggi said her team decided to conduct their trial to
produce fresh, independent results in an effort to settle
differences over glyphosate's health effect.
But she stressed that due to time constraints, the study is
not able to analyse the weed killer's potential carcinogenicity,
which would take several years to research properly, given the
time any tumours might take to develop and grow.
"We are focused on reproductive and developmental issues, in
other words, whether glyphosate ... affects the development of
embryos, foetuses and pups," she said.
Chemicals that can affect hormones and reproduction are
known as endocrine disruptors and, like carcinogens, are subject
to strict regulations in the European Union.
This study involves scientists working at five laboratories,
Belpoggi's and one other in Italy, and three outside the
country. "This was to ensure we would have the best experts
analyse each end point," Belpoggi said. The study is funded by
the Ramazzini Institute, a research cooperative of around 28,000
members who are its co-owners and raise funds for its work.
Using laboratory rodents known as Sprague Dawley rats, the
researchers exposed them to low levels of glyphosate and its
formulation Roundup in their diet, equivalent to U.S. Acceptable
Daily Intake (ADI) levels permitted in humans.
The U.S. ADI for glyphosate is 1.75 milligrams per kilogram
of body weight per day while the European Union ADI for
consumers is 0.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight.
Full results should be available by June, Belpoggi said, and
will be submitted in a paper for peer review and publication in
a scientific journal. A draft copy of the results will be sent
at the same time to the European Commission.
The Commission has said it expects to restart talks with EU
member states by August on re-approving the use of glyphosate in
herbicides. A decision is due before the end of 2017.
"We would like to have the results in time to help
regulators have a good judgment about this chemical," Belpoggi
said. "If it is negative (no effect), then I will be happy
because I am also exposed. But if there is some damage, then we
would like everyone to know."
