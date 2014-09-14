Costly eye drug and far cheaper alternative have similar side effects -study

* Cochrane review compared Avastin and Lucentis
LONDON, Sept 15 Injecting Roche's
cancer drug Avastin as a cheap eye treatment does not appear to
increase deaths or serious side effects, according to an
independent study that is likely to fuel a row over the
medicine's unapproved use.
An analysis of nine clinical trials - including three
unpublished ones - concluded that health policies favouring the
much more expensive eye drug Lucentis over Avastin were not
supported by current evidence.
The study was published on Monday in The Cochrane Library
journal, which is produced by the Cochrane Collaboration, a
non-profit group that reviews trial data to assess the value of
drugs.
There has been a fierce debate for many years over whether
Avastin should be used as a cut-price alternative in patients
with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), a leading
cause of blindness in the elderly.
Avastin is not licensed for wAMD but it works in a similar
way to authorised treatments for the condition - Lucentis, which
is marketed by Novartis and Roche, and Eylea, from
Bayer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
A number of doctors in the United States and Europe already
use Avastin in wAMD on an unapproved basis and some pharmacies
provide a service of splitting the cancer medicine into smaller
doses for eye injections.
The issue is particularly hot in Europe after French
lawmakers voted in July to allow Avastin's use, while Roche and
Novartis have faced recent regulatory scrutiny in France and
Italy on suspicion of anti-competitive practices. The companies
have denied any wrongdoing.
COST DIFFERENCE
In France, Avastin costs about 30 euros ($38.84) per dose,
against the 900 euros charged for an injection of Lucentis.
Novartis and Roche have always discouraged the substitution
of Avastin for Lucentis, saying that the two drugs were
developed for different therapeutic purposes.
A closely watched U.S. government-sponsored study in 2011
concluded that Avastin worked as well as Lucentis in treating
vision loss from wAMD but had more adverse side effects.
However, the Cochrane paper found that the safety of Avastin
when used in wAMD appeared to be comparable with that of
Lucentis, except for a higher rate of gastrointestinal
disorders.
David Tovey, editor in chief of the Cochrane Library, said
the review addressed a question of "immense importance to health
systems in many countries".
The Cochrane researchers noted, however, that their findings
were not definitive and that they now plan to conduct a larger
review to assess additional sources of evidence.
Novartis said in a statement that Lucentis had a well-known
safety profile with more than 2.8 million patient-treatment
years of use globally. Avastin's use in the eye, by contrast,
has not been systematically reviewed by health authorities.
Roche said it believed that Lucentis is the most appropriate
medicine for wAMD, adding that the Cochrane review appears to be
based on studies that were not designed to detect differences
related to safety aspects.
Lucentis is marketed by Novartis outside the United States
and is the company's third-biggest seller, with $2.4 billion in
sales last year. Sales of Lucentis for Roche, which markets the
treatment in the United States, were $1.9 billion.
(1 US dollar = 0.7725 euro)
