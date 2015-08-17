FDA issues letters to makers of scopes linked to superbug outbreak

Aug 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it has issued warning letters to manufacturers of medical
scopes linked with recent superbug outbreaks, citing violations
found during inspections of facilities in the United States and
abroad.
The devices, called duodenoscopes, are flexible tubes
inserted down the throat in a procedure called endoscopic
retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). More than 500,000
ERCPs using duodenoscopes are performed in the U.S. annually,
usually to drain fluids from pancreatic and biliary ducts
blocked by cancerous tumors or gallstones.
The U.S. regulator issued the letters on August 12 to all
three makers of the duodenoscopes - Olympus Corp,
Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Pentax Medical, a unit of
Hoya Corp. (1.usa.gov/1NAMytu)(1.usa.gov/1MtJi4C)(1.usa.gov/1PvlyNm)
Duodenoscopes have been associated with episodic infections
for more than a decade, but the rising tide of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria, or superbugs, are making these
infections more dangerous and difficult to treat.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)