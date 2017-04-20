Biotech firm pulls pioneering gene therapy due to no demand

| LONDON, April 20
LONDON, April 20 The biotech company behind the
Western world's first gene therapy and the most expensive
prescription medicine in history is giving up on the product
because of lack of demand.
Only one patient has been treated commercially since the
drug was first approved in Europe nearly five years ago, a
spokeswoman for Dutch-based UniQure said on Thursday.
UniQure went into the record books when its gene therapy
Glybera was approved by European regulators for an ultra-rare
blood disorder in 2012, and the drug was finally launched two
years later with a price tag of around $1 million per treatment.
But the number of patients eligible for treatment was always
tiny and, with no sign of demand improving, the company said it
had decided not to renew Glybera's five-year European marketing
authorisation, which is due to expire on Oct. 25.
"Glybera's usage has been extremely limited and we do not
envision patient demand increasing materially in the years
ahead," said UniQure Chief Executive Matthew Kapusta.
The group, which had already decided not to pursue a U.S.
approval for the drug, said the decision was not related to any
safety concerns.
Glybera is given as a series of injections to fight
lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD), a disabling condition that
clogs the blood with fat. The drug is sold in Europe on
UniQure's behalf by Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici.
The commercial flop is a reminder of the economic challenges
facing the emerging field of gene therapy, which seeks to cure
rare genetic diseases by offering a one-time fix of a faulty DNA
but inevitably comes at a very high price.
However, the setback is unlikely to derail rising investor
interest in gene therapy, which has been triggered recently by a
number of advances in treating a range of genetic diseases, most
of which affect far more patients than LPLD.
Industry analysts said the decision to pull the plug on
Glybera would make little difference to UniQure's financial
outlook. In fact, the move will save some $2 million in annual
costs and help UniQure focus on other gene medicines.
The Nasdaq-listed firm has high hopes for its next wave of
gene therapies against haemophilia, Huntington's disease and
congestive heart failure, where it has a collaboration with
Bristol-Myers Squibb.
UniQure, whose shares slipped 2 percent in early trading,
said it would continue to make Glybera available to Chiesi to
treat any patients approved for therapy in Europe before Oct.
25.
Scientists have been working on gene therapies for more than
a quarter of a century but it is only recently that the approach
has started to become a commercial reality, although the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any.
