Gene company 23andme launches in UK after U.S. regulatory hurdle

* Personal Genome Service costs 125 pounds in UK
* Google-backed 23andme had to stop selling test in U.S.
* Test has "CE" mark approval in Europe
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 2 A controversial personal DNA
testing kit from Google-backed genetics business 23andme was
launched in Britain on Tuesday.
It offers users a chance to see if they are at risk from
certain diseases and has a green light to go on sale, after
securing a so-called "CE" mark of European quality assurance.
Last year, 23andme agreed to stop selling its DNA test in
the United States after the Food and Drug Administration said
false positive or false negative results could prompt patients
to take "morbidity inducing" actions, like unnecessary surgery.
It is now seeking regulatory approval for the U.S. market.
The firm said it would charge 125 pounds ($196) in Britain
for its Personal Genome Service (PGS), which provides more than
100 reports on health, traits and ancestry.
Formed in 2006 by Anne Wojcicki, wife of Google
co-founder Sergey Brin, 23andme aims to deliver insights about
people's genetic heritage from a swab of saliva.
It includes results for genes associated with certain
inherited conditions such as cystic fibrosis or sickle cell
anaemia, as well as tests for genes that may reveal risk factors
for diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.
It also offers a genetic ancestry report, allowing people to
trace their family's genetic roots.
23andme said Britain was a logical market for launch. "The
UK is a world leader in genomics and we are very excited to
offer a product specifically for UK customers," Wojcicki said in
a statement.
But critics said that genetic tests could be misinterpreted
and the Department of Health said people should think carefully
before using private genomic services.
"This type of test is very open to misunderstanding,"
Shirley Hodgson, emeritus professor of cancer genetics at St.
George's Hospital in London, said.
"The results can indicate very slight alterations of risk
for certain traits or diseases which can be misinterpreted
unless explained in detail by a medical practitioner who
understands such information."
However, Tim Spector, a genetics professors at King's
College London, was more relaxed. "I am in favour of any way to
get the UK public more involved in science and genetics - and
this is a great way to get educated in the power of genetics as
well as its limitations," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6365 British pound)
