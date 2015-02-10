Gilead faces challenge to European patent on pricey hep C drug

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 10 Global health charity Medecins du
Monde (MdM) launched a legal challenge on Tuesday to a European
patent held by U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc which
it accused of charging "exorbitant" prices for a hepatitis C
drug.
Arguing that Gilead is "abusing" its patent on Sovaldi,
known generically as sofosbuvir, MdM said its challenge marked
the first time in Europe a medical charity has used this method
to try and improve patients' access to medicines.
"While using sofosbuvir to treat hepatitis C represents a
major therapeutic advance, the molecule itself, which is the
result of work by many public and private researchers, is not
sufficiently innovative to warrant a patent," MdM said in a
statement.
"As Gilead is abusing its patent to impose prices which are
unsustainable for healthcare systems, (MdM) has decided to
contest it."
A Gilead spokeswoman said the firm had no comment at this
time.
According to World Health Organization data, as many as 150
million people worldwide live with chronic hepatitis C
infection, most of them in low and middle-income countries. In
the European Union, between 7.3 and 8.8 million people are
believed to be infected with hepatitis C.
Sovaldi is a so-called nucleotide analog inhibitor which
blocks a protein needed by the hepatitis C virus to replicate.
Gilead has previously argued Sovaldi's high price is
justified by its near guarantee of a cure, far fewer side
effects and its ability to help patients avoid expensive
hospital treatment, including potential liver transplants.
But the sheer cost of the drug - which sold $5.8 billion in
its first six months, making it the most successful new drug
launch ever - has fuelled controversy.
MdM said the cost of the medicine in Britain, some 33,000
pounds ($50,160) for a 12-week treatment, was an "exorbitant
price" which hinders many people's access to the drug.
It said that if successful, its legal challenge could allow
competition from generic versions of the drug which it said
could be produced for as little as 66 pounds.
Jean-François Corty, MdM's French programmes director said
the charity was defending universal access to healthcare.
"The struggle against health inequality involves
safeguarding a healthcare system based on solidarity," he said
in a statement.
"Even in a 'rich' country such as France, with an annual
drugs budget of 27 billion euros, it's hard to meet this cost
and already we're seeing an arbitrary rationing approach
that excludes patients from care."
(Editing by Tom Brown)