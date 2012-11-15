Epidemic-fighting fund sacks chief auditor as shake-up continues

GENEVA Nov 15 The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said on Thursday it had sacked its chief auditor after finding his performance "unsatisfactory", in the latest in a series of leadership changes at the Geneva-based organisation.

The fund was due later on Thursday to name a new executive director to replace Michel Kazatchkine of France. Kazatchkine stepped down in January following criticism over misuse of funds and cuts in funding, prompting a management shake-up and appointments of new senior officials last week.

The decision to dismiss inspector general John Parsons, which was effective immediately, was based on a review by the board, an independent external peer review of the audit function and a report by the group's audit and ethics committee.

"The Board decision came after a careful review of his performance, which was found to be unsatisfactory," it said in a statement.

Gabriel Jaramillo, a former chairman and chief executive officer of Sovereign Bank, was appointed general manager for one year to "transform the organisation" after Kazatchkine's departure.

The public-private organisation has approved $22.9 billion in funding for more than 1,000 programmes in 151 countries since it was set up a decade ago.

The group, which is recognised as the leader in the fight against the three epidemics, receives funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other groups.