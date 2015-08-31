Bayer moves heart drug to final tests after mid-stage success

Aug 31 Bayer will move a new heart
failure drug into final-stage testing this year, boosting its
ambitions in cardiovascular medicine, after the experimental
medicine proved better than an older rival in a mid-stage trial.
Having done well with recently launched drugs like stroke
prevention pill Xarelto and eye treatment Eylea, the German
group is eager to show it has another potential
billion-dollar-plus winner in finerenone.
Finerenone, which is still several years from reaching the
market, is an improved version of an troublesome class of heart
drugs called mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs).
Existing MRAs spironolactone and eplerenone, branded as
Inspra by Pfizer, are unsuitable for many patients since
they can cause abnormally high levels of potassium in the
blood, leading to irregular heart beat or even cardiac arrest.
The two older medicines, whose patents have expired, are
also linked to kidney problems.
Bayer's pill, however, works in a different way and appears
to avoid these issues, so cardiologists are watching its
development closely.
"If you can eliminate hyperkalaemia (high potassium) that
would be a huge benefit to patients," said Mary Norine Walsh,
vice president of the American College of Cardiology, who was
not involved in the research.
Phase II trial data presented in London on Monday showed
finerenone led to fewer deaths and fewer hospital
admissions among participants during 90 days of initial
treatment, when compared to a control group on eplerenone.
"We didn't expect to see these clearly better results
already in Phase II," said Frank Misselwitz, head of the
therapeutic area cardiovascular and coagulation at Bayer.
He added that potassium levels in the blood were also
better.
A blood reading to measure stress on the heart, which was
the trial's primary efficacy measure, was at levels comparable
to the control group, as was the level of overall side effects,
according to results presented at the European Society of
Cardiology annual meeting.
Bayer will enrol more than 3,600 patients with heart failure
and diabetes and/or kidney disease in its final-stage Phase III
study. It has said previously it would also start Phase III
tests of the drug in diabetic kidney disease.
There has been little progress for more than a decade in
treating heart failure, in which the heart fails to pump enough
blood around the body, but competition is starting to heat up.
Novartis recently won approval for its drug
Entresto that can cut the risk of both cardiovascular death and
hospital admissions by a fifth, and which is forecast by
analysts to generate annual sales of more than $5 billion by
2020.
Finerenone may only reach the market in 2020 or 2021,
according to analysts, leaving its prospects uncertain, although
Berenberg and Deutsche Bank have pencilled in potential sales of
$1.8 billion and $2.0 billion respectively.
