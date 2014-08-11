Briton with advanced heart failure launches new gene therapy trial

LONDON Aug 11 A 37-year-old British man who
needs a mechanical pump to keep his heart working has kicked off
tests to see if gene therapy could help him recover and
potentially avoid the need for a heart transplant.
U.S. biotech firm Celladon hopes that its Mydicar
treatment can help patients like Lee Adams who have advanced
heart failure and rely on so called Left Ventricular Assist
Devices (LVAD) to keep them alive until a donor heart becomes
available.
Celladon's treatment works by inserting a gene called
SERCA2a - the lack of which makes hearts pump weakly - directly
into heart cells via a catheter to repair them. The trial will
evaluate how much of the gene is getting to the heart muscle and
how well it is working.
Adams, from Hertfordshire, north of London, is the first of
24 patients with heart pumps who will be given either the gene
therapy or a placebo as part of a clinical study partially
funded by the British Heart Foundation and sponsored by Imperial
College London.
"Advanced heart failure is a progressive condition that
results in a poor quality of life and shortened life
expectancy," said Dr Nick Banner, the consultant cardiologist at
Harefield Hospital who carried out the first infusion.
"The best treatment currently available is a heart
transplant but the shortage of donor organs in the UK means that
many patients will die on the transplant waiting list."
Adams is on the waiting list and has been living for more
than two and a half years with an LVAD, which must always be
connected to an external power supply via a lead through his
abdomen.
"You can't just jump in the shower...and it's difficult
sleeping whilst being attached to it. Everywhere I go I have to
carry the power supply and spare batteries in a backpack," he
said.
"Of course the best thing that could happen would be...for
the gene therapy to prove to be a 'miracle cure' for myself and
other patients."
Plans for the study were first announced last year and
complement an ongoing 250-patient trial, also funded by
Celladon, which is investigating the benefits of gene therapy in
250 people with less advanced heart failure from Europe and the
United States.
That trial is expected to report results next year.
The success of the experimental Mydicar gene therapy
programme is critical to Celladon, which listed on the United
States' Nasdaq stock market in January. Mydicar is the company's
most advanced product.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Sophie Walker)