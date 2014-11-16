Extended anti-clotting therapy cut heart attacks after stent -study

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 16 Patients who took two
anti-clotting drugs for 30 months after undergoing a heart stent
placement significantly cut their risk of heart attacks and
blood clots in the stent compared with patients receiving the
dual therapy for the standard 12 months, a clinical trial
showed.
In this five-year study of nearly 10,000 patients who had
received drug-coated stents in an artery clearing procedure, the
rate of heart attacks was 2.1 percent for those who received
dual anti-clotting therapy for 30 months. The rate was 4.1
percent for those who got aspirin and a placebo after 12 months
of dual therapy, researchers reported.
That translated to 20 fewer heart attacks per 1,000 patients
treated.
The rate of blood clots forming in the stent, known as stent
thrombosis, was 0.4 percent in the two-drug group versus 1.4
percent for the placebo group.
The optimal length of so-called dual anti-platelet therapy
(DAPT) has long been debated with some calling for shorter than
12 months and others advocating for longer therapy.
"The benefits were larger than we had expected," said Dr.
Laura Mauri, lead investigator of the DAPT study presented on
Sunday at the American Heart Association scientific meeting in
Chicago.
In the study, the rate of moderate to severe bleeding was
significantly higher - 2.5 percent versus 1.6 percent - among
those who received either Plavix, available generically as
clopidogrel, or Eli Lilly's Effient plus aspirin for the
extended period versus aspirin alone. There was no difference in
fatal bleeding.
Dangerous bleeding is always the major concern with
anti-clotting drugs.
"The magnitude of increased bleeding risk looked acceptable
given the benefit," said Dr. Kirk Garratt, who led a related,
smaller study.
The death rate was higher in the two-drug group - 2 percent
versus 1.6 percent. But researchers believe that was likely due
to an imbalance of pre-existing cancers between the groups.
The number of heart attacks increased once patients came off
drugs after 30 months, suggesting life-long therapy might be
beneficial, if more costly, for some.
An editorial addressing the DAPT study in the New England
Journal of Medicine said that despite the significant benefit of
extended therapy for some patients, "the potential harm should
not be overlooked" and recommended doctors make treatment
decisions based on the risks for each patient.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot Editing by W Simon)