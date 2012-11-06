Simple programming change to defibrillators saves lives-study

* Inappropriate shocks reduced 80-90 percent
* Death rate cut by 55 pct when ICD fires at 200 beats per
minute
* Already implanted ICDs can easily be reprogrammed
By Bill Berkrot and Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 A simple tweak to implanted
defibrillators used to detect and correct dangerous heart
rhythms not only dramatically reduced unnecessary shocks but cut
deaths by 55 percent over traditionally programmed devices,
surprising researchers, according to data from a study presented
on Tuesday.
The study showed that by programming implantable
cardioverter defibrillators, or ICDs, to only kick in when a
heart rate rises above 200 beats per minute reduced the number
of so-called inappropriate therapies by 80 to 90 percent.
"But even more importantly it was associated with a 55
percent reduction in total mortality, and that's on top of the
40 percent reduction in mortality that you ordinarily see with
the defibrillator," Dr. Arthur Moss, who led the study, said in
an interview.
"This makes the defibrillator not only safer, but it also
saves more lives, so it's a pretty significant finding," said
Moss, a professor of cardiology at the University of Rochester
Medical Center who presented the data at the American Heart
Association scientific meeting in Los Angeles.
The market for implantable cardiovascular defibrillators,
led by Medtronic Inc, has been shrinking and is now
estimated to be worth about $6.5 billion a year. If the study
findings are implemented in practice, it could help bolster the
market going forward.
Currently, most ICDs are set to shock the heart back to
normal rhythm when the rate exceeds 170 beats per minute. But a
heart rate of 180 or 190 is not always dangerous and may be
associated with normal exercise.
An earlier study found that some 20 percent to 25 percent of
ICD therapy is inappropriate, meaning shocks are delivered when
a patient is not in immediate danger. The shocks are often
described as being like a mule kick to the chest and are not
only painful but can cause serious anxiety.
"For 20 years the programming has been pretty similar in
most of these devices and despite very sophisticated algorithms
the ability of the devices to separate what we call benign
rhythm disorders from malignant rhythm disorders has not been
very good," explained Moss, who also led earlier ICD studies
that helped to set guidelines for use of the devices and cardiac
resynchronization therapy.
Setting the device to fire at a higher rate of 200 beats per
minute reduced the risk of experiencing a first inappropriate
therapy by 79 percent compared to standard programming,
researchers found.
"We were pretty confident we could reduce inappropriate
therapy, but we were concerned there might be a slight increase
in mortality," Moss said. "The fact that we had a significant
reduction in mortality indicates that a lot of this
inappropriate therapy was in fact risky and that hadn't been
appreciated before."
He called the life saving benefit "a surprise to us".
Moss said that not only should ICDs be programmed to kick in
at 200 beats per minute going forward, but that reprogramming of
already implanted devices can be done easily without the need
for any invasive procedures.
"It's the simplest thing compared with all the other
programming that goes into the device," he said. " It's like
opening your garage door with radio frequency."
The three-armed study, sponsored by Boston Scientific Corp
which supplied the devices, followed 1,500 patients from
September 2009 through October 2011.
One group had ICDs with standard out of the box programming
and a second group got ICDs programmed to deliver shock only
when the heart rate exceeded 200 beats per minute.
A third group got devices with somewhat more sophisticated
programming set to go off with a 60-second delay so that it
could monitor the high heart rate to see if it continued before
delivering a shock.
Those patients fared better than the ones who had
traditionally programmed ICDs, but not as well as those whose
device simply fired at above 200 bpm, researchers said.
"We've made true progress in making ICD therapy safer, more
effective, and more acceptable to patients," Moss said.