Survival rate with Medtronic's CoreValve tops surgery-study

WASHINGTON, March 29 Medtronic Inc's
minimally invasive CoreValve system for replacing diseased
aortic heart valves led to a significantly higher survival rate
after one year than traditional open heart surgery in patients
deemed at high risk of death during surgery, according to data
from a study presented on Saturday.
One year after receiving the CoreValve in the 795-patient
Phase III trial, the rate of death was 14.2 percent compared
with a 19.1 percent death rate in the surgery group, researchers
said. The result, presented at the American College of
Cardiology scientific meeting in Washington, was deemed to be
statistically significant.
There was also no increased risk of stroke seen with
CoreValve compared with surgery, which had been one of the main
concerns of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) early
on in clinical testing.
"I think the results were outstanding," said Dr. David
Adams, a co-principal investigator of the CoreValve trial.
TAVR systems use a catheter threaded through an artery to
the heart to put the new valve in place, sparing patients chest
cracking open heart surgery and typically longer hospital stays
associated with the invasive surgical procedure.
