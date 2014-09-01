UPDATE 1-"Most exciting ever" Novartis drug points to huge sales

* LCZ696 forecasts set to rise after impressive study
* Novartis sees margins on LCZ696 better than for Diovan
* Shares up 3.4 percent to record high
(Recasts with shares, analyst reaction, background)
By Ben Hirschler
BARCELONA, Sept 1 Sales forecasts for Novartis's
new heart failure drug are being ramped up by analysts
after strikingly good clinical trial results for a medicine
doctors expect to transform treatment of the deadly disease.
Shares in the Swiss drugmaker jumped over 3 percent to a
record high on Monday as data for LCZ696 released at the weekend
beat expectations, showing the medicine slashed deaths and
hospitalisations, worked across all groups of patients, and had
no serious side effects.
David Epstein, Novartis' head of pharmaceuticals, said the
launch of the drug next year promised to be the company's most
exciting ever and profit margins on the medicine would be good.
The results of a keenly-awaited clinical trial on LCZ696
were released at the annual meeting of the European Society of
Cardiology on Saturday and published in the New England Journal
of Medicine with a glowing editorial.
Investigators working on the study and the company itself
believe it has potential to replace drugs that have been central
to treating heart failure for a quarter of century, opening up a
multi-billion dollar sales opportunity.
"It will be possibly the most exciting launch the company
has ever had," Epstein told investors.
At 0910 GMT, Novartis shares were up 3.3 percent at 85.1
Swiss francs, after touching a new high of 85.2 francs.
Analyst forecasts for LCZ696 have been climbing in recent
months and the consensus for sales in 2019 - four years after
its expected launch - stood at $1.9 billion at the end of last
week, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
That number now looks out of date, with several analysts in
research notes on Monday anticipating peak sales of $5 billion
or more.
There could be more upside too. Jefferies analysts, in
common with many others, are not currently including in their
$5.2 billion sales estimate a second group of heart failure
patients beyond those in the current clinical trial.
The study unveiled in Barcelona targeted heart patients with
reduced ejection fraction, where the heart muscle does not
contract effectively. However, Novartis is also starting a trial
in a similar-sized group with preserved ejection fraction, where
the ventricles do not relax as they should.
LCZ696 is a vindication of Novartis's strategy of stepping
up its research efforts outside oncology, according to Epstein,
who is keen to build up a broad portfolio when it comes to
reinvesting profits from this drug on future research.
"This data further supports our analyses that show Novartis
has the world's best R&D engine globally, even better than Roche
," said Liberum analyst Naresh Chouhan.
HIGHER MARGINS
Developing the drug was a gamble, given the lack of progress
in more than a decade in finding new ways to treat heart
failure, in which the heart struggles to pump blood adequately
round the body.
Novartis is looking to LCZ696 to help revive its fortunes as
the blood pressure pill Diovan - a major source of profits in
the past - faces generic competition.
Epstein said the profitability of the new drug would be
higher than with Diovan, since the cost of marketing LCZ696 will
be lower. That reflects the more specialised nature of heart
failure, which requires a smaller sales force.
As a result, LCZ696 should become profitable relatively
quickly, though Novartis will be investing to ensure a strong
launch. Epstein said he did not expect any increase in the
overall sales force because staff would be switched from
promoting some older drugs.
The drug is on track to be submitted for regulatory approval
by the end of the year and Novartis is hoping for a "priority
review" in the United States, which would mean a decision is
made within eight months.
A big question mark remains the price of the drug, which
Epstein is not discussing yet, although he said it would be
"reasonable".
Industry analysts believe it could be priced at around $7-8
a day in the all-important U.S. market and less in Europe. With
a compelling clinical profile and very little in the pipelines
of other companies in terms of competing products, Novartis
looks to be in a strong position.
LCZ696 is a two-in-one pill, taken twice a day, combining
Diovan's active ingredient valsartan and another class of drug
called a neprilysin inhibitor.
(Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)