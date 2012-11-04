Scientists say heartbeat, not battery, could power pacemakers

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 4 Your own beating heart may
generate enough electricity to power a heart-regulating
pacemaker, ending the need for expensive surgeries to replace
expiring batteries, according to an early study of an
experimental energy-converting device.
Researchers at the Department of Aerospace Engineering at
the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor tested an
energy-harvesting device that runs on piezoelectricity - the
electrical charge generated from motion, according to the study
which was released at the annual American Heart Association
scientific conference on Sunday.
The approach is a promising technological solution for
pacemakers, because they require only small amounts of power to
operate, said M. Amin Karami, the study's lead author and a
research fellow at the university.
The implanted devices, which send electrical impulses into
the heart to help maintain a normal heartbeat, have to be
replaced every five to seven years when their batteries run out.
Researchers measured heartbeat-induced vibrations in the
chest. They then used a "shaker" to reproduce the vibrations in
the laboratory and connected it to a prototype cardiac energy
harvester they developed.
Measurements of the prototype's performance, based on a wide
range of simulated heartbeats, showed the energy harvester
generated more than 10 times the power required by modern
pacemakers.
The device is about half the size of batteries now used in
pacemakers and includes a self-powering back-up capacitor,
Karami said. Researchers hope to integrate their technology into
commercial pacemakers.
"What we have proven is that under optimal conditions, this
concept is working," Karami said, adding that the next step is
to integrate the device into a pacemaker.
The researcher, who presented the study here at a scientific
meeting of the American Heart Association, said the technology
might one day also power other implantable cardiac devices, such
as defibrillators.
The study was funded by the National Institute of Standards
and Technology and the National Center for Advancing
Translational Sciences.
About 700,000 people worldwide who have heart rhythm
disturbances get a pacemaker or defibrillator each year.
In the United States, pacemakers sell for about $5,000,
which does not include the cost of surgery, a hospital stay and
additional care.