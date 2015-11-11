Portola reversal agent for Xarelto succeeds in late stage trial

| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 11 A drug developed by
Portola Pharmaceuticals to rapidly reverse the effect
of new blood thinning agents in cases of major bleeding or other
emergencies proved highly effective in a late stage study,
according to data presented on Wednesday that should help make
the case for its approval.
Portola's andexanet alfa reversed the anticoagulant effect
of the new drugs, known as factor Xa inhibitors, within minutes
of being administered, with no reported serious side effects,
researchers said.
The factor Xa drugs, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and Eliquis
(apixaban) were approved as effective and safer alternatives to
the decades-old drug warfarin to prevent blood clots and
strokes. But there is no approved antidote should the effect of
the drugs need to be stopped in a hurry, if for example,
emergency surgery is required.
The final stage of Portola's Phase III program tested the
reversal drug against placebo in 39 healthy volunteers aged 50
to 68 who were given Xarelto.
Andexanet alfa significantly reduced anti-Factor Xa activity
by 97 percent compared with placebo, with reversal persisting
for one to two hours after completion of its infusion, which was
deemed highly statistically significant.
The Portola drug "was able to almost immediately, almost
completely reverse the affect of the drug," said Dr. Mark
Crowther, the study leader who presented the data at the
American Heart Association's scientific meeting in Orlando.
Similarly effective data on andexanet alfa's ability to
reverse Eliquis previously had been presented. Results of both
also were reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Portola said it plans to file for U.S. approval before the
end of this year.
While major bleeding episodes are more rare with the new
medicines than with warfarin, they still occur. And patients
taking them also could seriously injure themselves in falls, car
accidents or other incidents of trauma that cause extensive
bleeding, researchers said.
"Having knowledge that there is an effective reversal agent
will increase provider comfort in using these drugs for sure,"
said Crowther, a professor at McMaster University in Hamilton,
Ontario.
A reversal agent for Boehringer Ingelheim's anticoagulant
Pradaxa recently won U.S. approval.
Dr. Jerrold Levy of Duke University, who discussed the study
at the AHA meeting but was not involved in the trial, said safe
and effective reversal agents for the new anticoagulants "are
critical for emergencies when they occur."
When the Portola drug is approved, "it will be stocked in
all hospitals," Levy predicted.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Paul Simao)