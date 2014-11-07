EU plans risk reduction steps for Servier, Amgen heart drug

LONDON Nov 7 Experts at the European Medicines
Agency have recommended measures to reduce the risks associated
with a drug from private French company Servier that helps lower
the heart rate and which was licensed to U.S. group Amgen
last year.
Ivabradine is not currently approved in the United States
but it is sold in Europe for treating stable angina, or chest
pain due to obstruction of heart arteries, and for heart
failure, when the heart fails to pump blood effectively.
The EU agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee
said its new recommendations were aimed at reducing the risk of
heart problems, including heart attack and excessively low heart
rate, in patients taking the medicine.
The measures include checking the resting heart rate of
patients before treatment and monitoring them for atrial
fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat.
The proposals, which must be forwarded to a second committee
at the agency before being adopted, follow results from a major
clinical study that found a large group of patients with severe
activity-limiting angina did worse on the drug.
The agency first announced in May it was reviewing the
safety of ivabradine. Servier said at the time it had informed
all relevant regulators about the study findings and would
update doctors as soon as the European agency made a decision.
Amgen signed a deal in July 2013 for U.S. commercial rights
to the drug.
