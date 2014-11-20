France pegs Gilead hepatitis C drug at "lowest price in Europe"

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as corporate America shines
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
PARIS Nov 20 France has negotiated a big discount for Gilead Sciences Inc's controversial new hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, under a government deal that ensures it will be fully reimbursable by health-funding schemes.
The Economic Committee for Health Products (CEPS) has fixed the price of a box of Sovaldi at 13,667 euros before tax, a reduction of 5,000 euros on the original price and "the lowest price in Europe", the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Twelve weeks of treatment will now cost 41,000 euros ($51,373) before tax, against 56,000 euros previously.
In the United States, where Sovaldi's high price has sparked controversy and pushed up insurance companies' costs, a 12-week course costs $84,000, or $1,000 per pill.
Some 200,000 people in France have hepatitis C and the total cost of treatment to the national health fund is 800 million euros a year.
Sovaldi has racked up record sales despite a fierce debate over its price and concerns that high demand will place a huge burden on government-run health plans and private insurers.
Last month, U.S. regulators approved the sale of a new hepatitis C pill from Gilead, called Harvoni, which will cost $94,500 for an improved 12-week course of treatment to rid patients of the liver-destroying viral infection.
Harvoni has just won temporary approval for sale in France at 16,000 euros a box but negotiations are taking place with the French government aiming for a lower price. ($1 = 0.7981 euro) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Mark John and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
MUMBAI, April 26 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in the financial services, telecoms and logistics space in India as it looks to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim said on Wednesday.
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric