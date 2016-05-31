Burden of pricey hepatitis C drugs heaviest in eastern Europe

| LONDON
LONDON May 31 New hepatitis C drugs that can
cure the liver-destroying disease are revolutionising treatment
but their high price is a huge burden in some countries,
particularly in central and eastern Europe, according to a new
study.
An analysis of prices for two Gilead drugs by World
Health Organization (WHO) experts published on Tuesday found
that while U.S. prices were higher in dollar terms, parts of
Europe paid considerably more in "purchasing-power parity"
terms.
Purchasing-power parity, or PPP, is used to normalise price
comparisons between different economies by taking into account
the price of similar baskets of goods instead of market foreign
exchange rates.
The PPP-adjusted price in Poland of a treatment course with
Gilead's Harvoni was $118,754, against $72,765 in the U.S., the
study found, and it would cost 190.5 percent of the country's
total drugs budget to treat all Polish patients.
Another Gilead drug, Sovaldi, had a similar nominal price in
both Norway and Slovakia, but on a PPP basis the price was more
than twice as much in Slovakia.
"If you want to treat all patients with hepatitis C, then
the prices countries are being asked to pay - even after price
negotiations - are still way too high," said study author
Suzanne Hill, the WHO's director of essential medicines.
The study, which took account of probable confidential
discounts on prices, was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.
The cost of Gilead's hepatitis C drugs has been contentious
since the U.S. approval of Sovaldi in 2013, although the company
has taken several steps to offer discounts and provide access
programmes.
This includes allowing Indian drug companies to manufacture
much lower-cost versions of the medicines for sale in developing
countries.
Gilead says the price of its treatments reflect their
clinical, economic and public health value, arguing that they
are cost-effective over the long term.
Hill and colleagues don't question the value of the drugs
but argue that without lower prices, countries will not be able
to roll them out on a sufficient scale to minimise the burden of
hepatitis C.
"Current prices of these medicines are variable and
unaffordable globally," they concluded.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)