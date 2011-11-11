WellPoint, others weigh XLHealth bids-report

BRIEF-CNA Financial Corp Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 11 WellPoint Inc WLP.N, UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and Aetna Inc (AET.N) are considering bids for XLHealth Corp, which owns and operates Medicare health plans for the chronically ill, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
The offers could value Baltimore, Maryland-based XLHealth at $1.5 billion to $2 billion, the news report said. The sale process, run by Jefferies Group Inc, has lasted a few months and a deal may be announced in coming weeks, according to the report.
The chronic care manager in 2007 had a $290 million private placement managed by private equity firm MatlinPatterson Global Advisors LLC. GS Capital Partners LP, the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), is an investor of XLHealth, according to the company's website. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington)
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing