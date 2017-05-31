Health insurer Aetna looking to move headquarters out of Connecticut

May 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said it
is looking to move its headquarters out of Hartford,
Connecticut, a move that could put more pressure on a state
already facing a huge revenue slump and mounting economic
weakness.
"We are in negotiations with several states regarding a
headquarters relocation, with the goal of broadening our access
to innovation and the talent that will fill knowledge
economy-type positions," Aetna spokesman TJ Crawford said in an
e-mail.
Aetna has about 6,000 employees in Connecticut, with the
majority based in the Hartford area.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said earlier in the day that the
company would shift its headquarters.
"Based on multiple conversations with Aetna's senior
leadership, I think it is clear that Aetna decided a long time
ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of
Connecticut," Bronin said in a statement.
"Losing Aetna's flag is a hard blow for the state and for
the greater Hartford region." (bit.ly/2rkM07i)
Earlier this month, Connecticut's credit rating was lowered
by all the big three Wall Street credit rating agencies, making
it one of the lowest-rated states in the country.
The city of Hartford, Connecticut's capital, is also facing
its own deficit and has been in talks with bankruptcy lawyers
about possible representation, according to local news reports.
Both Aetna and Mayor Bronin said the company would not
entirely pull out of Hartford and continue to employ several
thousand employees in the city.
"We remain committed to our Connecticut-based employees and
the Hartford campus, and hope to have a final resolution by
early summer," Aetna's Crawford said.
If Aetna moves, it will be the latest major company to shift
out of Connecticut after industrial conglomerate General
Electric Co shifted its base to Boston from Fairfield
last year. (reut.rs/1OPB9cq)
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)