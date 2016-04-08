INVESTMENT FOCUS-Investors favour European drug stocks in spite of M&A crackdown

* European pharma shares gain after Pfizer/Allergan deal
collapse
* Valuations still down from 2014/15 highs
* Sector looks attractive, with M&A seen as a bonus
* Graphic of valuation and performance: tmsnrt.rs/1qxyM5s
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 8 In a drug sector awash with
cash, even U.S. government moves to call time on an acquisition
boom aren't dousing hopes for more takeover deals as companies
look to expand.
The U.S. Treasury set out regulations this week to curb
tax-avoiding corporate "inversions", resulting in the collapse
of Pfizer's agreed deal to by Allergan for $160
billion.
While the move was aimed at deals in which companies move
abroad to cut tax, European drug stocks responded positively.
Traders said the regulations seemed targeted at the
Pfizer-Allergan and cash-rich pharma firms would look to
consolidate elsewhere.
European drug stocks have benefited from M&A activity in the
sector, which hit records in 2015. And investors see valuations
could be further inflated if more deal-making is on the horizon.
"Because there is so much cash in the sector, other
companies in the sector are becoming a target," said BNP Paribas
equity and derivative strategist Ankit Gheedia, estimating
companies in the MSCI World Healthcare sector held cash equating
to about 9 percent of their total market value.
Cash levels in the sector have been running at near
highest-ever levels for three years, Gheedia said.
While valuations have been supported by merger activity,
they have come down from the peaks seen a year or two ago. So
that while not cheap, the sector is not too expensive for those
betting on more deals.
AstraZeneca, which rose after the Pfizer-Allergan
deal collapsed, trades at 15 times prospective earnings, having
traded as high as 18 in early 2014, around the time that Pfizer
was looking to by the UK-listed drugmaker.
Another stock to bounce this week was Shire, on 13.7
times prospective earnings, below a 10-year median of 16.7 times
and as much as 25 in 2014. The stock has fallen more than 20
percent over the last year, as some investors worried over its
costly deal to buy U.S. peer Baxalta.
DEAL OR NO DEAL
Exane BNP Paribas analyst David Finch added Shire to its M&A
Target list, noting: "Big Pharma in general has other reasons
than tax efficiency to make big acquisitions."
He cites Shire's cheap valuation, as well as favourable
forex conditions and the unsustainability of share buybacks, as
contributing to the case for Pfizer to bid for Shire. And even
if Shire resists an approach, the stock's valuation meant that:
"Deal or no deal, we think we will make money."
Of course, a new M&A splurge in 2016 could hit a roadblock
if regulators are equally keen to crack down on other deals as
they were to derail Pfizer-Allergan.
The sector had its biggest deal-making streak in history
last year, even setting aside the failed deal from the $673
billion total for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A similarly performance will be hard to replicate if other
deals are blocked, and some believe the risks of these deals
going wrong is reason enough for large companies to avoid
big-ticket manoeuvres.
"Pfizer have had two big, failed deals, and I think they're
going to pull back a bit. They've just paid millions of dollars
in break fees to Allergan," said Jupiter Global Managed Fund
manager Stephen Mitchell.
"It's very expensive stuff to get wrong. The M&A I would
expect is more bolt-on M&A, filling in specific areas in the
portfolio," Mitchell added.
Yet some analysts say other situations, such as Shire's deal
to buy Baxalta, should not be impacted by the new rules.
Julien Jarmoszko, European equity research manager at S&P
Global Market Intelligence, said cheap funding would encourage
M&A, with companies such as France's Sanofi looking to
enhance earnings that way.
"As long as your target is cash generative, you get earnings
enhancements, because you're given free money to target a
company which is making money," Jarmoszko said.
BNP Paribas's Gheedia said M&A is one of the 10 reasons why
he likes the sector, with good growth prospects thanks to
expanding health care spending in emerging markets also
positive. But still, "M&A is the cherry on the cake".
(Editing by David Holmes)