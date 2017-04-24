INSIGHT-NASH: The next untapped pharma market gives investors many options

| April 24
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are
on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small
companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease
poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.
The eventual market for the complex disease, formally known
as Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis, is forecast to be $20 billion
to $35 billion as populations with fatty diets increasingly fall
victim to a condition with no approved treatments.
With intense competition and pricing pressure eroding sales
of medicines for diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other
lucrative disease categories, and an already crowded field for
developmental cancer drugs, big pharma sees NASH as an enormous
new market for future profit that will accelerate a wave of deal
making.
"We are actively looking on the outside for opportunities...
to complement our internal program," Morris Birnbaum, chief
scientific officer for internal medicine for Pfizer,
told Reuters.
Pfizer currently has three early-stage drugs in the clinic
aiming to block or reverse fat accumulation in the liver. "We
believe that even though we're a bit behind, we still might come
out with the best-in-class molecules," Birnbaum said.
Bristol-Myers Squibb also confirmed it is looking
for additional assets to enhance its internally-developed NASH
drugs. It presented promising data for its lead NASH candidate
at the big European liver meeting in Amsterdam that ended on
Sunday.
"It's early days, but keep your seatbelts fastened," said
Dr. Scott Friedman, dean for therapeutic discovery at Mt. Sinai
Hospital in New York and one of the world's leading liver
disease experts.
Estimates for the prevalence of NASH in nations with fatty
diets range from 5 to 20 percent of the population with up to 15
million potentially affected in the United States alone.
Driven by the obesity and diabetes epidemics, the disease
guarantees an enormous pool of patients for decades, making it a
prime target for deals for promising therapies for NASH and its
consequences - advanced fibrosis and liver-destroying cirrhosis.
The very early stages of many of the drugs, and the complicated
nature of the disease itself, pose risks for drug developers and
their investors alike.
But the upside potential is still enticing to Raghuram
Selvaraju, managing director and senior healthcare analyst at
Rodman and Renshaw. He calls NASH one of the hottest spaces in
the healthcare sector.
"We anticipate that there will be more transactions, more
licensing deals from big pharma involving emerging biotechnology
companies," he said.
GILEAD A PIONEER
Just a few years ago, Gilead Sciences was the lone
large drugmaker talking about NASH. It was undeterred after its
most advanced anti-fibrosis candidate failed, striking deals
with two small companies to acquire additional NASH programs.
Liver disease experts were impressed last year by Phase II
data from a Gilead-developed drug that demonstrated fibrosis
regression after just six months.
Allergan became a top NASH contender with its
acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics and a deal with private
Akarna Therapeutics on the same day last year.
Other big drugmakers with licensing deals or options on
future deals in the space include Novartis, Merck & Co
, Bristol-Myers and Johnson & Johnson.
While many of the drugs in development are two-to-five years
from reaching the market if they get that far, betting on the
feverish deal activity gives investors a chance to profit near
term.
Many small companies developing drugs with a wide variety of
approaches across the disease spectrum do not have partners.
They include Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin
Therapeutics, Genfit and Galmed
Pharmaceuticals, all with a chance to
be among the first to market, as well as Enanta Pharmaceuticals
, Durect Corp and little-known U.K.-traded
Tiziana Life Sciences with assets much earlier in
development.
Galectin, which expects key data in December, has commenced
preliminary partnership discussions, its chief operating officer
told Reuters.
Len Yaffe, who runs the StockDoc Partners healthcare fund
and has long followed the liver disease space, said investors
with tolerance for risk could do well to buy shares in several
small-cap and micro-cap companies with promising NASH drugs in
early development. He said if any one has stellar data, or lands
a deal, the payoff could be considerable.
When Allergan announced the $1.7 billion deal for Tobira,
for example, that company's shares jumped from under $5 to over
$30.
Yaffe, who had singled out Tobira to investors prior to its
acquisition, said the Durect drug "looks incredibly promising as
it relates to inflammation and fibrosis."
Enanta has the advantage of cash flow from its hepatitis C
partnership with AbbVie to fund its NASH program.
"You want to bet on companies that can survive even if they
don't get a partnership this year or next year," Selvaraju said.
Enanta Chief Executive Jay Luly said companies in earlier
stages of development may have an advantage over the first wave
of experimental treatments as regulators' thinking on clinical
trial goals and what makes an approvable product in such a new
market evolves.
"When we get there, the development pathway could be not
only more clearly defined, but more simplified," Luly said.
MANY SHOTS ON GOAL
Drugmakers are taking a wide range of approaches to treat
the complex disease, given multiple health issues among NASH
patients that contribute to the liver damage, such as heart
disease and diabetes.
There are drugs targeting inflammation to prevent or reduce
fibrotic scarring. Some address lipid regulation to reduce liver
fat, while others attempt to directly halt or reverse fibrosis.
And some companies are testing diabetes treatments to assess
their ability to also improve NASH.
"The big sea change from two years ago - apart from an
increased number of players - is a fairly rapid acceptance of
the fact that we're going to be seeking combination therapies
since it's a disease that involves multiple pathways," said Mt.
Sinai’s Friedman.
"In the end, whatever the mechanism is, it needs to yield
decreased fibrosis," he said, noting that progressing fibrosis
is what ultimately causes serious health consequences.
The knowledge that multiple drugs will be needed for
therapeutic combinations to treat NASH, and that most
experimental drugs fail, are big drivers for deal activity.
Drugmakers are looking to improve chances of success by amassing
numerous experimental drugs for their NASH programs.
Some experts said drugs that target late-stage fibrosis and
cirrhosis, where the risk of cancer and liver failure is
highest, are likely to gain earliest acceptance from insurers.
That fits the strategy of tiny Conatus Pharmaceuticals
, whose shares more than doubled when it signed a $50
million collaboration deal with Novartis. Conatus is targeting
end-stage disease with the goal of preventing transplants.
But given the millions of potential patients and expense of
treating advanced disease, there should be incentive for
insurers to embrace medicines that target earlier stage NASH as
well.
"There's still a major role for drugs that work on the front
end," said Dr. Arun Sanyal, a leading liver disease expert whose
Virginia Commonwealth University lab discovered the compound
being developed by Durect. "One size will not fit all."
(Editing by Edward Tobin)