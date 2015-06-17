New drug compound may beat malaria with single $1 dose

| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 Scientists have discovered a new
anti-malarial compound that could treat patients with a single
$1 dose, including those with strains of the mosquito-borne
disease that are resistant to current drugs.
Although it is still years from reaching the market, results
from tests conducted on human blood in the laboratory and in
live mice suggest it is highly potent, researchers reported in
the journal Nature on Wednesday.
In a vote of confidence for the project, German drugmaker
Merck KgAA has secured the right to develop and
commercialize the compound, assuming it succeeds in further
tests.
The plan is to advance the experimental medicine into
clinical trials within the next year to assess its safety and
see just how well it can fight malaria in the human body. Many
drugs fall down at this stage in development.
Finding new medicines for malaria is particularly important
because of rising resistance to even the best existing
treatments. Researchers recently reported that malaria with
total resistance to the drug artemisinin had taken hold in
Myanmar and spread close to the Indian border.
Encouragingly, the new compound works in a different way
from other drugs by targeting part of the machinery that makes
proteins within the parasite, which means it should be effective
against current drug-resistant disease.
Known as DDD107498, it was developed by the University of
Dundee's Drug Discovery Unit and the non-profit Medicines for
Malaria Venture.
The scientists behind the project estimate it should cost
about $1 per treatment, putting it within reach of the most
affected patients, who live in poor countries.
While there have been significant reductions in the numbers
of people falling ill and dying from malaria, it still kills
around 600,000 a year - most of them children in the poorest
parts of sub-Saharan Africa.
Drug companies making existing malaria drugs include
Novartis and Sanofi, both of which have
special programmes in place to make their products more
affordable.
