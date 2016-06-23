GAVI alliance offers matched funds for GSK malaria vaccine pilot

| LONDON, June 23
has offered funding of up to $27.5 million for pilot tests of
GlaxoSmithKline's first-generation malaria vaccine, but
only if other organisations promise to match that commitment.
Evidence so far on the shot, developed by the British
drugmaker with financial backing from the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, "suggests a malaria vaccine could have a significant
impact in reducing malaria mortality in Africa", but more
research is needed, GAVI said.
Speaking to Reuters after a board meeting in Geneva, Seth
Berkley, GAVI's chief executive, said the alliance was ready "to
play its part" in backing the first phase pilot studies if other
funders also came forward. GAVI is working on the issues
alongside UNITAID and the Global Fund, he said.
He added however, that GAVI's board had made clear that this
"should not be considered as an indication of future GAVI
funding" for this vaccine, or for future similar pilot schemes
for other vaccines.
Since the vaccine - known as RTS,S or Mosquirix - is only
partially effective and needs to be given in a four dose
schedule outside normal childhood vaccination plans, experts
have questioned its potential usefulness and cost effectiveness.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said last year that
while Mosquirix is promising, it should be deployed only on a
pilot basis before any wide-scale use, given its limited
efficacy.
