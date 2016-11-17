WHO says funds secured for Africa pilots of world's first malaria vaccine

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 17 Funding for phase one of pilot
deployments of the world's first malaria vaccine in sub-Saharan
Africa has been secured and immunisation campaigns will begin in
2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
The vaccine, known as RTS,S or Mosquirix and developed by
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, is only partially
effective and needs to be given in a four-dose schedule, but is
the first approved shot against the mosquito-borne disease.
The WHO said last year that while RTS,S was promising, it
should be deployed only on a pilot basis before any wide-scale
use, given its limited efficacy.
Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO's Global Malaria
Programme, said on Thursday that securing funding and being able
to trial the vaccine in Africa pilots would be a milestone in
the fight against malaria.
"These pilot projects will provide the evidence we need from
real-life settings to make informed decisions on whether to
deploy the vaccine on a wide scale," he said.
The go-ahead comes after the Global Fund to Fight AIDS,
Tuberculosis and Malaria on Thursday approved $15 million for
the malaria vaccine pilots, assuring full funding for the first
phase of the programme.
Earlier this year, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance and UNITAID
announced commitments of up to $27.5 million and $9.6 million
respectively for the first four years of the programme.
Malaria infects around 200 million people a year worldwide
and killed an estimated 440,000 in 2015. The vast majority of
malaria deaths are among babies in sub-Saharan Africa.
RTS,S was developed by GSK in partnership with the
non-profit PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative and part-funded by
the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Mark Potter)