Fatal measles complication more common than thought -U.S. study

Oct 28 A deadly complication of measles in young
children that strikes years after infection may be more common
than previously thought, according to a study presented on
Friday that stressed the importance of vaccinations against the
highly contagious disease.
The risk of acquiring the always fatal neurological
disorder, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), was
believed to be about 1-in-1,700, based on an earlier German
study of children under five years of age infected with measles.
The new research, looking at children who got measles during
a large California outbreak around 1990, found the rate of SSPE
to be 1-in-1,387 for those infected before the age of five. It
rose to about 1-in-600 for babies infected before their first
birthday.
"That is a very frightening surprise," said Dr. James
Cherry, a research professor in pediatric infectious diseases at
UCLA, who was part of the study team.
"The answer is good public health. You need to vaccinate
everybody and create herd immunity so that you protect those
most vulnerable to measles and those at greatest risk of SSPE,"
Cherry said in a telephone interview.
Herd immunity would protect infants too young to get the
measles vaccine and people with compromised immune systems
ineligible for vaccination.
The average age of SSPE diagnosis was 12, but the range was
from three to 35, researchers said.
The findings were presented at an infectious disease meeting
in New Orleans known as ID Week.
The presentation included an account of a mother whose
five-month-old got measles after a trip to Disneyland during an
outbreak last year.
"She says 'Now I have to worry about this for the next 10
years.' It's kind of sobering," Cherry said.
Merck & Co and GlaxoSmithKline are among the
main manufacturers of measles vaccines.
Researchers hope the data will raise alarms with parents who
refuse vaccines for their children, despite science confirming
their safety and benefits.
They also cautioned parents about traveling with unprotected
children to countries where measles is endemic.
"No child should go to Europe or the Philippines who hasn't
had two doses of measles vaccine. It's just too risky," Cherry
said.
Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert from Houston
who was not involved in the study, said a growing
anti-vaccination movement in Texas could lead to measles
outbreaks there.
"Once vaccination coverage rates start going below 90 to 95
percent, because it's so highly infectious, that's when you
start to see measles. It's going to come back and it's not a
benign disease," Hotez said.
Even without SSPE, measles can kill or cause encephalitis.
"We have to vaccinate our kids or we are going to suffer the
consequences," Hotez warned.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Paul Simao)